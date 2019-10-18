Scoring seven times in the bottom of the third inning, the Union softball Lady ’Cats closed the regular season Monday with a win on senior night over Washington.
Union (11-10) defeated the Lady Jays (7-14), 8-4.
Both coaches felt the game was good preparation for the postseason, which starts Wednesday.
“I was really glad to see them get their bats going,” Union Head Coach Tiffany Poggas said. “Kelsie (Hardester) pitched an amazing game. We made plays on defense and I was pleased with what I saw.”
Washington Head Coach Philip King said the big inning pretty much was the difference.
“We had that one inning that got away from us,” King said. “They got hot out of nowhere. We had a perfect game going and then, all of a sudden, seven runs were on the board. The girls stuck with it and didn’t give up, so I really appreciate them for keeping that effort in there.”
Union plays Owensville in a first-round game at St. Francis Borgia Regional in the Class 3 District 7 Tournament at 2 p.m.
“I usually like playing Washington last because they are a good, quality opponent,” Poggas said. “They get us ready for district play. The district is going to be fun.”
Washington plays at third-seeded Parkway South in the Class 4 District 3 Tournament at 4:30 p.m.
“It’s always nice playing Union right before the district because Kelsie Hardester is a nice, strong pitcher. It’s nice to face her right before the district to get those bats going right before the games that really matter.”
Union broke through first with a fast rally in the bottom of the third.
By the time the inning was done, the Lady ’Cats pushed seven runs across the plate.
“We just got the bats going that inning with consecutive hits,” Poggas said. “We have girls who have been hitting, but we’ve been having trouble putting everything together. It was good to see them put a string of hits together and score some runs.”
Union added an eighth run in the bottom of the fourth, but went scoreless after that.
Washington rallied for three runs in the top of the sixth and added another one in the seventh before Union ended it.
“They definitely have some girls who can play,” said Poggas. “They have girls who can hit hard. They spend their summers hitting girls like Kelsie. She kept them off of their game a little bit, but they still got hits. I think we were able to keep them in check. They had good, timely hitting on their part.”
King felt it was a positive to come back later in the game.
“We outscored them after that one inning and we got hits, so I was pretty happy with it,” said King.
The game was a huge one for Union senior pitcher Kelsie Hardester.
She picked up the win, allowing four runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out 11.
With the 11 strikeouts, Hardester broke her own single-season strikeout mark of 184, set last season.
“She’s been gunning for that,” Poggas said. “After she broke the record last year, she wanted to break it again. It was awesome for her.”
Hardester also slammed a two-run home run to center field, plating her sister Kylie, during the seven-run inning. Kelsie Hardester doubled later in the game.
Offensively, Ella Wells led Union with three hits, including a double. The Hardester sisters each had two hits and both doubled.
Seniors Sydney Eads and Caroline Dunne also doubled. The other hits were singles by Reagan Rapert, Anna Scanlon and Hailey Earney.
Senior Kelsey McPherson drew the lone walk.
Eight different players scored as Kelsie Hardester, Rapert, Eads, Dunne, Wells, Kylie Hardester, Alyssa Bush and Logan Baeres each scored once.
Kelsie Hardester and Eads each drove in two runs. Dunne, Wells and Kylie Hardester had one RBI apiece.
Washington used a trio of pitchers in the game. Maddie Holtmeyer started and went 2.2 innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and one walk. She struck out five.
Loren Thurmon pitched the next 2.1 innings, allowing one run on three hits. She struck out one.
Kylie McDaniel pitched the final inning and allowed two hits.
Offensively, Sarah Becszlko and Emma Vodnansky each had three hits at the top of the lineup. Vodnansky doubled.
Ashley Molitor and Elizabeth Jones doubled. Lexi Lewis added a single.
Molitor drew the walk. Lewis and Becszlko each stole bases.
Becszlko, Vodnansky, Hope Ramsey and Lewis scored the runs. Vodnansky and Jones each drove in two runs.
“We’re playing well,” King said. “It will be fun come Wednesday. It will be do or die.”