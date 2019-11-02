Runners are coming to Big Driver again on Saturday.
Lot of runners. This time the course will host three district meets in one day.
St. Francis Borgia Regional will serve as the host school as the Class 3 District 5, Class 2 District 5 and Class 1 District 5 meets all converge on Washington.
Borgia itself will run in Class 3 District 5, which will run the first race of the day with the boys taking off from the start at 10 a.m. The Class 3 District 5 girls are scheduled to start at 10:35 a.m.
Local teams in that district include Union, St. Clair, Pacific, Sullivan, Owensville and St. James.
The Class 2 District 5 boys are then scheduled to run at 11:15 a.m. and the Class 2 District 5 girls at 11:50 a.m.
The Class 1 District 5 boys will then run at 12:30 p.m. and the Class 1 District 5 girls will finish the day with the final race at 1:05 p.m.
Other teams attending from Class 3 include Ava, Buffalo, Marshfield, Mountain Grove, Salem and Willow Springs.
Class 2 teams running at Big Driver include Alton, Bourbon, Cuba, Dixon, Gainesville, Hartville, Houston, Mountain View Liberty, Licking, Mansfield, Steelville and Thayer.
The Class 1 District 5 teams are Bunker, Chadwick, Dora, Fordland, Gloria Deo Academy, Greenwood, Laquey, Niangua, Norwood, Plato, Seymour, Summersville and Viburnum.
The top 15 individual runners and the top two teams from each race will advance to the MSHSAA state championship meet Nov. 9 at Gans Creek in Columbia.