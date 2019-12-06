Washington High School junior forward Todd Bieg stepped into the limelight last week at the 67th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament.
Bieg recorded two of his career-best games Friday and Saturday to help the fourth-seeded Blue Jays win the championship and be named the event’s MVP.
Bieg opened the tournament with nine points in Wednesday’s 54-46 win over Normandy in the opening round.
In Friday’s semifinal, Bieg netted 15 points to tie for Washington’s scoring lead in a 57-49 upset win over top-seeded Borgia.
Playing in Saturday’s championship game, Bieg came through with 12 points in a 61-52 win over Ft. Zumwalt North.
“He’s wanting the ball and we want to give him the ball,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “I think the kids are learning that if we give him the ball they’re going to have more open shots on the outside. He really did a good job with (6-7 Zumwalt North center Mujtaba Alkhaldi) tonight inside and did a great job with his mobility. He’s so deserving of getting the MVP trophy because of all the work he’s put in.”
The championship Blue Jays placed two other players, junior guard Jeremiah Broadbent and junior forward Ryan Hoerstkamp, on the team as well.
“We all had our experience as sophomores, because we had a pretty young team, and now as juniors we’re really stepped up into the roles that needed to be filled and played to the best of our advantages,” Bieg said. “(What stands out about the tournament is) just my teammates helping me through everything. They were there with me for every moment.”
Broadbent scored 15 points in the win over Borgia, including key baskets as the Blue Jays took the lead.
Hoerstkamp had his best game in the title contest, scoring 15 against Ft. Zumwalt North and serving as the team’s spiritual leader.
“I’m proud of all three kids who made the all-tournament team,” Young said. “To get where they’re at, that just doesn’t come naturally. They put a lot of hard work in during the offseason in the weight room, but it’s a total team effort tonight for all nine guys that we had in this varsity tournament.”
Runner-up Ft. Zumwalt North had two players on the all-tournament team.
Junior KJ Lee was the top scorer for the Panthers in the tournament, averaging 12.7 points per game. His best night was Tuesday, when he netted 18 against North Tech.
Senior guard Grant Rapplean repeated on the team after scoring 19 points in the championship game. He averaged 10.7 points per game for the tournament.
Borgia finished third and had two players honored, senior forward Alex Brinkmann and senior guard Trent Strubberg.
Brinkmann averaged 14.7 points per game with 16 against Owensville, eight against Washington and 20 against Pacific. He also pulled down 23 rebounds with 10 of those coming in the Pacific game. Brinkmann also had eight assists, six steals and three blocked shots in the tournament.
Strubberg, last year’s MVP, scored eight points against Owensville, 12 against Washington and nine against Pacific. He added 13 assists, 11 steals and seven rebounds.
Pacific’s all-tournament selection was junior forward Don’TA Harris. He came off the bench to lead the Indians in scoring at 10.3 points per game.
Harris netted 18 points on the opening night against Union, two in the semifinal loss to Ft. Zumwalt North and 11 against Borgia.
He also had 11 rebounds, 12 assists, five steals and four blocked shots for the event.
“We just tried something different and he seems to focus on what is going on in the game better than when he was starting last year,” Pacific Head Coach John VanLeer said. “We’ll see how it goes through the year. Right now, he’s coming off the bench. It might be a minute into the game or four minutes into the game. He’s done a good job for us.”
Consolation winner Normandy was represented by junior forward Omarion Henry. He scored 10 points in the loss to Washington, 31 in the win over Owensville and 16 in the victory over North Tech for the consolation title.
North Tech’s all-tournament selection was Julius Francis, who scored 40 points in the tournament. He had 12 against Ft. Zumwalt North, 18 against Union and 10 against Normandy.
Owensville won the seventh-place game and senior guard Trevor Abernathy repeated as the all-tournament selection. He scored two points in the opener against Borgia, 26 against Normandy and 17 in the seventh-place game against Union.
Union’s representative was sophomore guard Kaden Motley.
Motley opened the tournament with 10 points against Pacific and then netted 17 against North Tech. He scored 26 in the seventh-place game against Owensville.
“Kaden can score,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “I think you’ll see even better things out of him when he doesn’t have to handle the ball as much. I think he’s better off the ball, but he’s got to help out right now. Between Kaden and Matthew Seely, they get worn down, but we’ve got to do that right now. Today (Saturday) was Kaden’s best day as far as picking moments to score. He didn’t force shots.”
Some information was provided by Missourian Sports Writer Arron Hustead.