One of the area’s most prestigious coaching positions is open.
St. Francis Borgia Regional is looking for a new volleyball head coach after Andrea Beaty was announced Wednesday as a new assistant coach at the University of Texas-El Paso (UTEP).
She already has relocated to Texas.
“I have always wanted to coach college ball, and my time at Borgia prepared me for this next step,” Beaty said. “Coaching volleyball is the only job I have ever had, that even on my worst days whether it be a bad practice or a bad loss, it still doesn’t feel like a job. That passion led me to want a full-time position in the coaching world, which became a reality with the UTEP opportunity. It had to be the right opportunity for me to leave Borgia, and with the combination of what Coach (Ben) Wallis has planned for the UTEP volleyball program, with the amazing El Paso community and our dedicated players, I knew this was exactly what I wanted to be a part of.”
Wallis said Beaty will be a big addition to his staff.
“I am thrilled to be adding Andrea to our staff,” Wallis told the school’s sports information department. “She comes to UTEP with a wealth of playing experience from her time at SLU and Missouri State. Her experiences as a player will help immeasurably.”
Borgia Athletic Director Chris Arand announced he had posted the position Wednesday after Beaty was officially named a UTEP coach.
“The amazing part about Borgia athletics is that they are committed to excellence in the classroom and on the court, and I know Chris Arand will bring in a great candidate, who is also the right candidate,” Beaty said. “To me, for a high school coach, Borgia volleyball is a dream job. However, I would never leave the program empty-handed, so I am going to help in any way I can to find the right candidate.”
Beaty said it was hard to leave Borgia.
“It is very difficult to put in words, how hard it is to leave Borgia volleyball,” Beaty said. “The past four seasons have been an absolute blessing, and I have learned so much about my players, myself, and what it exactly means to be a Knight. I would like to thank Brad Bruns and Father Kevin Schmittgens for giving me the opportunity to lead the Borgia volleyball team four years ago, and I would also like to thank Chris Arand for all of the support and time he has given our program as well as his mentorship.
“Something many programs do not have, is an outstanding Athletic Association like there is at Borgia,” Beaty continued. “It is inspiring to see people that committed to a program, and they do it all for the kids’ experience. It is a truly special environment, and the girls and myself were very lucky to be supported and taken care of by the association.”
Beaty said she will miss the players most of all.
“The toughest part is leaving the girls,” she said. “Myself as well as our amazing coaching staff, really took time to get to know every one of our athletes and our goal was to help them improve their skills but also prepare them for the real world. The strength and dedication of our players is inspiring, and I am going to miss seeing them and especially joking around with them on a normal basis.”
Beaty is not the first from the area to coach at UTEP. Union High School graduate Matt Rahl is director of recruiting for the school’s football team.
At Borgia, Beaty led the Lady Knights to two MSHSAA Class 3 third-place finishes from 2015-18. She won over 100 matches with the Lady Knights and claimed district titles in each of her four seasons.
She also has club coaching experience with the Springfield Juniors, Show Me Volleyball Academy and Rockwood Thunder.
“I would like to thank my wonderful coaching staff which over the years has included Lauren Martin, Dianna Birkby, Hanna Glastetter, Amanda Wunderlich, Martina Roth, and Sam Walch,” Beaty said. “They have all helped me grow into the coach I am today, and without them Borgia volleyball would not have been as successful, or as fun. I am grateful that I got the opportunity to work with them, and will miss them all very dearly.”
Beaty is a Washington High School graduate.
She played collegiately at both Saint Louis University and Missouri State University. She finished her college career with over 1,000 kills and 200 blocks while earning postseason honors at both places.
Beaty graduated from Missouri State in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
Borgia has had just four head coaches since its state championship string started in 1987. Mike Tyree, John Nieder, Brad Bruns and Beaty have led the team. Tyree won nine state titles with the team while Bruns won the program’s most recent title in 2013.
“Leaving Washington as a community is very hard,” Beaty said. “There is no place like Washington, and although El Paso is my new home, Washington, and the people, will always be in my heart, regardless of what high school they went to. You can’t beat the fun that comes from the friendly competition between Washington and Borgia.”