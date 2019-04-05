The home team won one on the road.
Monday’s 10-7 home victory for the Hermann Bearcats (2-3) came at Pacific (1-4) in a game that was originally slated to be played at Hermann. Rain accumulation prompted the game to be relocated.
Overtaking Pacific in the fifth inning, Hermann started 1-0 in league play while Pacific dropped to 0-1.
It was the small things in the game that let a 5-1 lead slip away from Pacific.
“Walks and then the inning that they got five runs, I think we gave them a couple of extra outs at third base,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “Then, the play at home where he just drops the ball. I think that would have counted for four runs, right there. It’s just those little things.”
The Indians started off the scoring with two runs in the top of the first.
Hermann answered with one run in the bottom of the frame and that’s the way it stayed until Alec Lonsberry’s three-run home run in the third inning.
Hermann again answered back with two runs in the bottom of the third. The Bearcats tacked on another run in the fourth inning before rallying for five runs in the fifth to go out in front, 9-5. Pacific got two runs back in the top of the sixth and Hermann added an insurance run in the bottom of the inning to conclude the scoring.
Chet Moeckli and Trent Anderson split the pitching duties for Hermann. Moeckli started and lasted four innings, allowing five runs on seven hits and six walks with two strikeouts.
Anderson earned the win, pitching the last three innings. He allowed two runs on three hits and one walk with six strikeouts.
For Pacific, Gavin Racer started on the mound. He threw three innings, allowing four runs, one earned on two hits and four walks.
Tanner Biedenstein relieved Racer in the fourth inning and surrendered five innings on six hits and three walks with one strikout over two innings.
Tyler Anderson closed out the game on the mound for Pacific. He allowed one unearned run on one hit and one walk with one strikeout.
“Racer struggled on the mound, but I think he still competed,” Reed said. “The big thing with our pitchers is, we have too many of them where we’re getting caught with only one pitch and it’s hard to beat a team with one pitch. You’ve got to be able to show something else. I thought the lefty, Biedenstein, coming in for us threw really well. He just didn’t have the luck that he needed. We make a couple of plays behind him and he might go a couple more innings.”
At the plate, Pacific amassed 10 hits to Hermann’s nine.
Dylan Myers and Racer had two hits, both with a double and a single.
Jordan Cowsert doubled. TJ Griffith, Carter Myers, Nick Hoerchler and Sam Stoltz all singled.
With his home run, Lonsberry led the Indians in runs batted in with three, redeeming himself for a previous strikeout looking with the bases loaded in the first.
“He did much better of making a little adjustment and putting some good contact on it and just giving us a chance to score,” Reed said. “That’s a big difference. Even in the first inning, if we get that, we’re scoring a run with a sacrifice fly rather than nothing.”
Racer drove in two runs.
Dylan Myers and courtesy runner Dylan Mooney both scored twice. Tyler Anderson, Cowsert and Lonsberry each scored once.
Cowsert drew three walks. Griffith walked twice. Hoerchler and Tyler Anderson were both walked once.
Myers was hit by a pitch.
Trent Anderson picked up three of the nine Bearcats hits, all singles. He scored a run and drove in another.
TJ Racherbaumer, Chase Racherbaumer, Chet Moeckli, Aaron Overkamp, Sam Holland and Carter Hemeyer all singled.
Chase Racherbaumer, Chase McKague and Holland scored two runs each.
Trent Anderson, Moeckli, Kenny Hoener and Overkamp all scored once.
McKague and TJ Racherbaumer each drove in two runs. Holland knocked in one run.
McKague and Hoener were issued two walks each. Chase Racherbaumer, Moeckli, Overkamp and Holland all walked once.
Chase Racherbaumer and McKague both stole a base.
The Indians are next in action Wednesday at Union in another Four Rivers Conference game. The game, which starts at 4:30 p.m., was originally scheduled for Thursday, but has been moved up.