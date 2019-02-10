New Haven has four days to figure out how to beat Hermann.
The teams play again Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in the delayed South Callaway Tournament title game. That is four days after the Bearcats won a Four Rivers Conference game over New Haven, 62-45.
“We competed for three quarters,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “We played one really bad quarter where every thing we got wrong turned into them doing something right. That’s how that works. We just couldn’t stop their run. Credit to them for really putting their foot on us and not letting us back into the game.”
Hermann also beat New Haven Dec. 1, 53-40.
In Tuesday’s league game in Hermann, the Bearcats improved to 17-4 overall, 2-2 in the Four Rivers Conference. New Haven dropped to 12-9, 1-3.
New Haven led 15-13 after one quarter.
“I really liked the way we went about our business in the first half though,” Peirick said. “We did some really nice things. I liked the way we handled their fullcourt press too. We got several layups off of that and I’m not sure we turned it over against their press at all.”
Hermann came back to lead at the break, 27-24. The Bearcats rolled in the third quarter to lead 51-34 going to the final quarter.
Trent Anderson and Rhet Scheidegger tied for the Hermann scoring lead with 19 points apiece.
Anderson also pulled down nine rebounds and blocked a shot. Scheidegger had six assists, three rebounds, three steals and one blocked shot.
Chet Moeckli was next with 15 points, three assists and three rebounds.
Sam Holland added three points. Carter Hemeyer, Boyd Phillips and Andrew Schannuth each scored two points.
Holland had two assists and a steal. Hemeyer recorded one steal. Schannuth added three assists, three rebounds and two steals.
Chase McKague added three assists and two rebounds.
Hermann hit six three-point shots and knocked down 12 of 20 free-throw chances.
“Coach (Josh) Vinyard has them playing really well right now,” Peirick said. “They are a lot to handle on both ends of the floor.”
Ethan Groner led the Shamrocks with 19 points.
Luke Gerlemann netted 12 points while hitting two of the four New Haven three-point shots. He also went 4-4 at the free-throw line and the Shamrocks went 7-7 from the stripe as a team.
Trent Kormeier contributed five points. Joseph Rethemeyer was next with four while Martin Lewis added three and Jay Eichelberger had two points.
Before the teams play Saturday, there are still a pair of league games to finish. New Haven visits St. Clair while Hermann goes to Pacific.
“Martin and Luke and Jay did a nice job handling the ball against it and Ethan and Joseph and Trent did good things on the back end finishing around the rim,” Peirick said.