Victory will have to wait another week for the Union Swim Team Squids.
The Squids fell in a crossover meet Monday at Baxter Ridge, 376-142.
Baxter Ridge outscored Union on the boys side, 171-78, and on the girls side, 205-64.
Despite the result, there were many positives for Union.
“The team keeps improving as the weeks continue during summer swim season,” Coach Kate Schroeder said. “We had about 10 swimmers reach their best times after the Pacific meet.”
Schroeder indicated Union was a little shorthanded as well.
“Although Union was short some key swimmers, the Union Squids pulled through and did well,” Schroeder said.
Union heads back on the road Monday for a league meet at Villages of Cherry Hills. The Squids host Washington July 8 to conclude the regular season. Both meets start at 6 p.m.
At Baxter Ridge, Schroeder praised the boys and girls 6-Under relay teams, which scored points.
“Key point scorers were Lily Schmeider, Andrew Haberberger, Hunter Smith, Katie Melton, Nick Haberberger, Kennedy Melton, Reagan Melton and Ryan Webb,” Schroeder said.
She also praised Emma Weber and Caitlin Pohlman, new swimmers who stepped into different events and were successful.
The meet started with individual medley races. Union’s winner was Andrew Haberberger.
Second-place Squids were Wyatt Bobo, Katie Melton and Hunter Smith.
Third-place Union finishers were Reagan Melton, Nick Haberberger and Lily Schmieder.
Moving to the freestyle, Union’s winners were Regan Molitor and Wyatt Bobo.
Union’s breaststroke winners were Nick Haberberger and Andrew Haberberger.
Union’s winning freestyle relay teams were:
• Girls 6-Under team of Vivian Weggemann, Cecelia Pohlmann, Lilah Williams and Regan Molitor; and
• Boys 6-Under team of Chase Jensen, Landry Kriete, Dalton Duffie and William Melton.
Moving to the backstroke, Union’s winners were Regan Molitor, William Melton, Wyatt Bobo and Hunter Smith.
Baxter Ridge won all of the butterfly races and the medley relay races.