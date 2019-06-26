After a 17-9 season, four Washington soccer Lady Jays were selected for conference honors.
Senior defender Taylor Bauer was a first-team selection in the Gateway Athletic Conference Central.
A trio of Washington midfielders each received second-team recognition — senior Jena Monehan, junior Sarah Becszlko and sophomore Jessie Donnelly.
Bauer controlled the middle of the Washington defense and scored nine goals with six assists on the season.
Donnelly was the team’s leading scorer with 17 goals and four assists.
Monehan finished the year with 10 goals and seven assists.
Becszlko netted seven goals and picked up seven assists.
Wentzville Liberty sophomore forward Chloe Netzel was chosen as the conference’s Player of the Year. Netzel scored 34 goals, including eight game winners, and turned in seven assists on the season.
First-team selections were:
• Ft. Zumwalt South junior forward Ava Tankersley;
• Timberland junior forward Kat van Booven;
• Ft. Zumwalt North senior forward Belle Govero;
• Zumwalt South sophomore midfielder Sophia Cross;
• Timberland senior midfielder Mia Corrigan;
• Zumwalt North sophomore midfielder Kayley Judy;
• Liberty senior midfielder Beth Roberts;
• Zumwalt South senior defender Hannah Warnecke;
• Timberland junior defender Amaya Honore;
• Bauer; and
• Timberland senior goalkeeper Abby Tucker.
Members of the second team include:
• Timberland senior forward Sydney Baker;
• Zumwalt South senior forward Kylie Cushing;
• Donnelly;
• Liberty junior midfielder Genevieve Johnson;
• Becszlko;
• Ft. Zumwalt East junior midfielder Jocelyn Layton;
• Zumwalt South junior midfielder Katie Spotanski;
• Monehan;
• Liberty junior defender Paige Eikel;
• Zumwalt North sophomore defender Emily Piel;
• Timberland senior defender Abby Cozzoni; and
• Zumwalt South sophomore defender Maddy Baum.