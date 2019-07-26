You Never Know What You’ll See
If there’s one thing I’ve learned in the 29 years I’ve been with The Missourian, it’s that you can never make assumptions.
Take last week’s Missouri Junior Legion State Tournament for example. Twice, we had matchups where one team had dominated the other during the regular season.
However, in both cases, the winless team advanced in the event.
The first was Sedalia Post 642 defeating the Blue Springs Elks Post 2509 in the losers’ bracket, 8-6.
Blue Springs had beaten Sedalia four times during the regular season, 13-3 June 9, 8-1 June 21, 11-1 July 12 and 10-2 July 13.
But when state tournament elimination was on the line, Sedalia came through with the win.
The same thing happened with host Washington Post 218 and Jefferson City Post 5.
Jefferson City had been undefeated coming into the state tournament with three wins over Post 218, 8-0 in the Memorial Weekend Tournament May 27 and 10-0 and 15-5 in the previous week’s Zone 1 Tournament.
Scott County Post 389 handed Jefferson City its first setback of the season Friday in the winners’ bracket final at the state event, 4-2. You never know how a team, undefeated throughout the season, will handle a first setback. Washington was the better team Saturday, winning 3-1 on a Gavin Mueller gem.
I think everyone figured Jefferson City Post 5 had been the favorite coming into the state tournament. Post 5 was undefeated and had a favorable path through the tournament if it could win its opener. I had figured the first-round game against Blue Springs Elks Post 2509 would have been closer than 6-1.
Two of Washington Post 218’s wins came over Sedalia Post 642 and they came in similar fashion, rallying from behind in the bottom of the final inning.
Thursday’s win came in 11 innings after Sedalia had taken a two-run lead in the top of the inning,
While that was spectacular, the miraculous comeback was Friday. This time, Post 218 was down 6-2 going into the final frame and managed to score five runs to win the game and stay in the tournament.
In the end, the winner came from Zone 4 once again. Not much had been known about Scott County Post 389. Based in Chaffee, the team draws from smaller high schools in the Scott County and Stoddard County areas.
In its second year of existence, Scott County was able to navigate through some of the state’s elite teams in that zone, such as Festus Post 253 (the 2018 Junior state champion) and Ste. Genevieve Post 150 (the 2018 Freshman state champion). That zone also has District 10 (St. Louis County) and many other programs such as Jackson Post 158 (2019 Freshman state champion) and Cape Girardeau Post 63 (2018 Senior state runner-up).
Scott County played good, sound, fundamental baseball throughout the event and that was what it took. I believe the fans were proud, polite supporters of their team and they should have a blast in Birmingham at the regional event. It should be interesting to see how they do there.
There were some surprises in last week’s Ninth District Senior Legion Tournament.
I don’t think anyone was surprised that it came down to Washington Post 218 and Elsberry Post 226 for the title. Those two teams had been the class of the league throughout the season. No surprise that Washington won the tournament title either as it had been undefeated.
There were surprises though.
Congratulations to sixth-seeded St. Clair for making it all the way to the final day to place third. Post 347 had a rally going in the final inning against Elsberry that could have ended with it winning.
St. Clair had been seeded sixth, but was within a win of being in the third-place tie in the regular-season standings.
The other surprise was New Haven. Post 366 had been seeded eighth, but finished in a fifth-place tie. We’ve seen New Haven make runs before. The year they won the Junior Legion district tournament from the eighth seed was one for the record books.
This year’s New Haven Senior Legion team had a lot of younger players. They were able to bounce back from a loss to Washington to beat Sullivan (on a forfeit midway through the game) and be competitive with St. Clair in the next game.
The New Haven-Sullivan game was an odd one. It was tied when Sullivan took an ejection which left it with eight eligible players. That’s not enough to play and a forfeit was awarded.
Talking with others, this is not the only postseason tournament with those issues. I heard the 10th District Tournament also had ejections in its title game.
It’s not a good thing to argue with umpires. You’re probably not going to change their minds and anyone ejected needs to be reinstated if they want to play again in the postseason. It’s a complicated process.
The folks who call games in these parts do a pretty decent job. They’re fair and consistent. I think that’s all you can ask. Do they make mistakes? Yes, everyone makes mistakes. That’s why you have a crew so they can confer.
In the end, you have to respect the position of umpire. They’re at the games to make sure the games are played fairly by the rules and they do their best. It’s counteractive to argue with them.
Going back a little bit, congratulations also have to be given to the Union Post 297 Freshman Legion team for its third-place finish in the state tournament.
Union has a good squad and hopefully will be able to stay together to keep doing positive things.
I think the most impressive team at the state tournament was Jackson Post 158. The host team had little trouble in winning the state title at its new facility. The stadium at Jackson is a massive upgrade from the old city park field closer to downtown. The biggest thing I remember from the previous site was that it was always dusty. Jackson put some thought into the new ballpark and it could jump into the American Legion Tournament site rotation with ease.
I believe Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field ensured it will stay in that rotation as well. There was a lot of work behind the scenes to make sure the Junior State Tournament would run smoothly.
Making sure the field was playable for the first day after a monsoon the night before was a huge task. Making sure everything was set up right was a big task as well. Congratulations to Post 218 for running a successful state event.
I’ve got many more examples of this column’s theme about the unexpected, but those stories will have to wait for another day.