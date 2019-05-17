Ready or not, the spring playoffs are here for our high school sports teams.
It’s the time where teams either win or go home. And, for many, it’s win or go on summer break.
The 2018-19 school year is quickly heading to its end and when these teams are done, so is this school year.
For many athletes, the end of the school year means little. Many athletes train throughout the year now. If they’re not playing or practicing, they’re working in the weight room or working on their own to get better for the next season.
There was a time where you just went out and played the sport that was in season and didn’t worry about all of the extras.
Those days seem to be done. So many athletes are concentrating on one or possibly two sports and working on those year-round. There are specialized clubs which promise enhanced training and better competition.
With all of these extras, plus camps and conditioning, it cuts down on the enjoyment factor.
Almost as soon as school lets out for the summer, the athletes will be right back there working in camps and open gyms to get better for next season, all the way up to the MSHSAA dead periods during the summer.
And, before you know it, we’ll be back to fall sports once again.
•••
Throughout the spring, we’ve noticed many different good things around the area.
Congratulations to Washington and New Haven for hosting successful district track meets. The track postseason never is easy, especially when the weather refuses to cooperate. That’s what happened with Washington.
A district meet never is easy either with multiple preliminary heats in several events just to get through to the finals.
Hosting a sectional is much easier as it’s only finals with eight in each event. It’s unfortunate that MSHSAA likes to have sectional hosts double up meets.
Is there anything slower than a track meet? I understand that they have to have a time schedule. It always seem that time trickles by between events and then hurries up when something is being done. I still remember when I saw my first track meet and the first thing that came to mind was “organized anarchy.”
It’s worse at the state level. For some reason MSHSAA still thinks it’s a good idea to cram the three largest classes together for a state meet at a high school facility. I thought they learned their lesson two years ago with severe storms, but things haven’t changed.
Congratulations to the Crosspoint Christian School girls soccer team for repeating as state champion. It’s something of an end of an era as Leslie and Joe Blackburn are stepping down as the team’s coaches after this year.
Crosspoint might not play the greatest teams or even on smooth fields. The program has managed to make do with what it has and get the job done.
A team which has overachieved this season has been the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys volleyball Knights. Even though the season ended in the first round of the district playoffs Monday, CJ Steiger led Borgia its best season since the program started.
It should be interesting to see how Steiger does in the fall with the girls volleyball team at Borgia.
Congratulations to St. Clair’s girls soccer team for winning its first district title. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Owensville Monday in Sullivan. St. Clair will host either Logan-Rogersville or Cassville Saturday in a sectional.
Monday’s most exciting playoff game was at Union, where the host Wildcats edged Sullivan in nine innings, 6-5. The Eagles tied the game in the top of the seventh with two outs and two strikes on the batter. Union won it as Peyton Burke was given the green light to try and steal home with nobody out. Mason Bailey was able to make contact with the ball and put down a bunt, allowing Burke to dive across the plate uncontested. Union plays Borgia for the title Tuesday afternoon.
That game, like most other district title contests, was played after our deadline but before you’re probably reading this paper. The last one is at Pacific Wednesday as Union plays Washington for the Class 3 District 9 girls soccer title. And that one should be another physical, close contest.
The winner faces a possible path to success in the sectional and quarterfinal games.
In the sectional, it will be either Camdenton or Rolla in that round.
For the quarterfinals the only teams with winning records from Districts 11 and 12 at this point are Glendale, Willard and Carl Junction.
Our district winner will be home for the sectional game and could stay home if it wins and someone from District 11 (Glendale is the top seed) also wins.
It should be an interesting end of the high school season.
And, it will be a quick turnaround as Freshman Legion play starts Friday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field. Six teams are playing in the preseason tournament there, including Washington Post 218 and Union Post 297.