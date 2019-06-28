When people look back to the spring of 2019, they’ll call it the season of the unexpected.
Nobody honestly expected the St. Louis Blues to win the Stanley Cup. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again that the worst-to-first run would make a great movie.
Nor were the St. Francis Borgia Regional baseball Knights touted as a favorite for the Class 4 state title. That’s the perfect example of a team peaking at the right time.
Did anyone expect Borgia’s Adam Bell to come back from barely qualifying for the Class 4 110-meter high hurdles to winning the state crown?
Or did anyone figure Washington High School would host an MSHSAA Championship in state track?
Who would have figured this spring would be so wet?
I found out that if you keep your eyes open, you can see some amazing things.
During my recent vacation, I saw birds building a nest in one Civil War cannon at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield. A wasp was doing the same in the next gun over.
While walking a dog in Texas, I came upon a large fish which had been washed into a spillway after heavy rain and was able to rescue it with the help of a pool net and place it back into the lake.
I was able to watch dragonflies up close as they perched on objects. I also watched a bird try and “operate” a traffic camera.
I found out that we’re extremely lucky to have summer sports. It’s not that way in all places.
In Texas, they’re still discussing the spring sports and are already preparing for the fall.
“Summer is the time of year when student-athletes, no matter the sport, are working endlessly and tirelessly on their craft to become better players,” wrote Kendrick E. Johnson in the June 16 McKinney Courier-Gazette.
The article was about the University Interscholastic League now allowing coaches to provide “two hours per week of non-contact, sport specific instruction.” Things are a little different here. We have contact days and camps. An athlete here or there can train all summer if they select to do so for a school sport.
A lot of the emphasis seems to be on football. One camp notice in the same paper accepts players going into the third grade. Football is the sport of Texas.
What seems to be absent in Texas, however, are traditional summer programs. American Legion baseball has seven teams in Texas. Yep, just seven.
Missouri fields 113 American Legion teams at all age levels. Minnesota leads the way with over 300 and Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Nebraska each have over 200. At some point, training for school teams became more important than fielding teams outside of the schools.
There are club programs. There always are club programs that we never hear about because they don’t play in local leagues nor do they know how to seek media attention.
The Dallas area has tons of them in soccer, volleyball, swimming, gymnastics, baseball, softball, etc. And the weather is warm enough for those to be in action nearly year-round. I can remember visiting in Allen and seeing the lights on at the park for youth sports just about every night of the week. There’s no excuse to be inactive in Texas.
And that includes activities for adults. There are tons of parks, trails and other things to do. I saw two disc golf courses and got to play one on one of the few days it was dry enough to get out onto the course. Yes, it’s wet in Texas, too. At least we don’t get the large hail though.
American Legion baseball is extremely strong in our area. It used to be that the Ninth District, as a whole, was very supportive. It’s fallen a little bit this year. This is the first year since Freshman Legion baseball started that there isn’t a St. Charles County team playing.
In fact, there are only eight teams playing Freshman Legion baseball this summer with five based in Franklin County and Rosebud just over the county line.
There are 10 Junior Legion teams and 11 at the Senior Legion level. These numbers are down. Before last weekend, we actually had 11 and 11, but one Junior team dropped out. That’s still just over a quarter of Missouri’s registered teams.
Why are the numbers going down? There are many reasons. Is it school sports offseason participation? Could it be that club and travel sports take precedence? Are athletes choosing to specialize in one sport at younger ages? Are youngsters looking to work in the summer to earn money, or could they be looking to take some time off?
It’s probably a combination of all of those factors and perhaps the commitment/financial side of things as well.
For whatever reasons, numbers are going down and it’s not a good thing.
Hopefully, it’s just a blip and the number of teams and level of talent playing American Legion baseball will come back up.
The important thing is keeping youth active. Honestly, the goal should be to keep everyone active. It’s a big and interesting world out there. Go explore it.