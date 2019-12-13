We’ve been blessed this year.
A total of three area sports personalities have been, or are going to be, inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.
Just in the 2019 calendar year, Mike Tyree, Ray Steinhoff and Dave Neier have been inducted or soon will be. Steinhoff’s ceremony takes place Wednesday in Springfield while Neier will be honored in January.
Add in Dale Gildehaus, who was inducted last year, and that makes four who have been recognized by the Springfield shrine.
If you’ve got a chance, patronize the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. They’ve been good to our standouts and now it’s time to support them in return.
If you can’t make one of the ceremonies, visit the Hall of Fame the next time you’re in Springfield. At this time, it’s cheaper than going to a MSHSAA playoff game. Hit the gift shop while you’re there.
While we’ve been fortunate with our coaches being inducted, there are many others in this area who deserve to get the call from the Hall. That includes Jim Scanlan, Del Rinne, George Hinkle, Stephanie Thater, etc., who would have been into Hall of Fame years ago had they lived closer to Springfield.
Recognition doesn’t happen without effort, however. One has to fill out a nomination form. Once a valid form is presented, the process begins.
That’s the best way to make sure the legacies of our standouts in local sports are cemented in history.
•••
One thing I would like to see more of this holiday season is respect for each other.
At times, there seems to be little of that, and I think that’s why we can’t get along at certain levels.
The respect carries over to social media. I’ve seen far too many people be rash in what they’ve posted on social media sites. And that carries over to our Missourian offerings.
Please, remember to be positive when you post something. Negativity helps nothing. There’s a difference between being a troll and offering constructive criticism.
Negativity begets negativity. People fight back and things can get ugly in a hurry.
Before posting, read your post over and see if it could be taken out of context with a negative spin. If that’s possible, maybe it’s better not to post. Remember, the Internet never forgets.
If you treat others like you would like to be treated, that might help to clean up some of the negativity. If we’re all on the same page, and we debate the issues rather than attacking others, maybe we can fix what’s wrong with society today.
But, it has to start with each one of us. Let’s put an end to the negativity. Then, we can start to clean up the social media sewer.