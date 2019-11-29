There’s plenty to be thankful for from a sports perspective during this holiday season.
The fall season ended with multiple local state champions.
Many other teams found success at the district and conference levels.
There were relatively few major injuries among our athletes and those who were hurt are mending and expected to be back.
We should be thankful for those who officiate the games. It seems the more experienced officials are retiring or deciding there just is too much disrespect for the position these days.
We’re also seeing a decrease in coaches, who are growing tired of a level of grief they have to put up with from parents and fans. For those of you who have stepped into the coaching spots, thank you for making it possible to have teams for the young athletes.
Be thankful that we can go to all of the games we want to see. Being able to go over an hour away from home might have been impossible at one time in history, or even today in certain areas of the world.
Be thankful that we have the freedom to choose what we can do athletically. Club sports are a massive business and it takes a lot of sacrifices by parents to make it possible for the kids to play in the various nonschool sports.
•••
Three yards and spray of rubber pellets?
We’ve been massively lucky that every one of our local football and soccer teams have artificial turf fields to play on now. Pacific took the plunge last spring.
There are many benefits to artificial turf fields. There aren’t any holes or places for rough footing. The fields drain well and there isn’t a cost to irrigate or to paint the lines. The lines always will be straight.
The one thing you don’t have is mud.
I was reminded of that when Borgia visited Roosevelt for the Class 3 District 2 championship game Nov. 16. While there wasn’t a lot of mud (unless you got out into the middle of the field), there was enough to dirty the uniforms.
That game had a bit of everything that just was traditional football. It was cool, but not frigid. There was enough grass left that the players weren’t running on dirt and mud. It was a sunny, crisp, fall afternoon. Leaves were falling from the nearby trees and there was a good crowd, both in the visiting stands and arrayed around the edges. It seemed the locals really liked watching from the sidewalk on Compton Ave., above the retaining wall.
It just seemed to be the perfect day for football.
The last real mud game I can remember came when Washington played at Wentzville Holt in 2014. Now, that was a night when you had to look multiple times just to figure out the players’ numbers. I can remember running over to the Holt side to try and figure out who scored the final touchdown.
Washington’s Jared Rennick ran for 120 yards that night and frequently had at least one tackler trying to hang on him.
When Washington returned two years later with a threat of rain in the forecast, I was hoping for a repeat. However, the Wentzville district had replaced the field with turf, so no more mud games.
The coldest games I can remember involved Borgia at the end of the season. Both Borgia’s 1993 state championship game in Springfield against Chillicothe and 2018 district championship game at Camdenton were pretty darned cold.
On the other side, Washington’s home game against St. Clair Aug. 22, 2014, might be the hottest, most humid game I can remember. I felt bad for the players in all of that gear.
What we needed was the cloudburst at the end of the game two weeks later when Washington hosted Warrenton.
Down the road, we may see more hot, cold and wet games. But, unless there’s a change in surfaces, mud will have to remain in the memories.