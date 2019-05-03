Doesn’t it figure?
About the time it starts to feel like spring, the school sports season is almost over.
Wednesday marks the first day of May and we’ve already had our first district events.
Boys golf officially is in the postseason and it won’t be long until the rest of the teams join them. District track for Classes 1 and 2 is set for Saturday and New Haven is hosting a district meet.
We’re also close to the start of the girls soccer, baseball and boys volleyball tournaments as well.
As for boys golf, St. Francis Borgia Regional qualified to advance to the Class 3 sectional, but only because all golfers qualified individually. The Knights probably aren’t seen as a state threat, but Zach Unnerstall can play with anyone. Borgia still has good golfers and Mark Maguire showed true grit in fighting through and ACL injury to play this spring.
Another real threat might be Hermann’s Thomas Henson in Class 2. He’s been outstanding throughout the season. Union’s Garrett Klenke also has been near the top of the leaderboards through out the season.
Another massive success story this spring has been the Borgia boys volleyball team, which has set program records for wins this season. The volleyball postsesaon runs a bit differently since it’s not an official MSHSAA sport, so it should be interesting to see how far this team can go.
Kudos to CJ Steiger for getting this much out of his squad. For Borgia fans, hopefully that’s a sign of things to come for the girls volleyball program that he takes over in the fall.
In baseball, I think it’s going to come down to which teams are playing the best that particular week. My guess for the Class 4 District 4 Tournament at Union is that Borgia, Sullivan and Union would be the early favorites, but none of the others can be discounted either.
In girls soccer, it’s hard to think that the Class 3 District 9 event will have anyone else other than Union and Washington playing for the title. We should get a preview Wednesday.
With Borgia moving up to Class 3 this cycle, it should be interesting to see who takes over in Class 2. St. Clair probably is the favorite. And, with the district being moved to the southwest part of the bracket, it’s possible the winner could make a run in the state bracket.
As far as track goes, many of our teams are going in a new direction. This year, our Class 4 schools won’t have to make the epic treks for district (Washington hosts) or sectional (Hillsboro) meets. It will be interesting to see how our athletes cope with the new challenges.
Before you know it, we’ll be back into the summer with American Legion baseball.