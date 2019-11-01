When the little ones head out the door Thursday, they’ll probably have to have winter-themed costumes this year.
It’s supposed to be cold and snow could be falling. After a long, hot summer, it could seem more like Thanksgiving or Christmas than Halloween.
It’s almost fitting that trick or treating came early this year for our fall high school sports teams. Some received great treats. Others got tricked rather savagely.
No team got treated worse than the Cardinal Ritter football program and their trick resulted in a treat for the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights.
Borgia won the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division title after Cardinal Ritter was forced to forfeit seven games and end the season early.
The last on-field victory for Cardinal Ritter came over Borgia. That was just before the Lions were found to have used an ineligible player who had been ejected from last year’s state championship game.
We’ve all heard the stories about how the school thought the jamboree would serve as the suspension and how they didn’t know the rules. It still doesn’t explain how they played him under an assumed name and then commented on the new player. The coaches knew and they ended up paying the price.
For the kids, it’s a shame. Cardinal Ritter was a strong team which had a chance at making a deep playoff run. Adults in charge of the program made massive mistakes which cost the team. Adults in charge of overseeing the Archdiocese made the right decision in holding them accountable.
St. Clair has had a wonderful season, but got tricked out of the top seed for Class 3 District 2. Right now, the district goes through Roosevelt.
The first round shouldn’t yield any upsets, but the second round could have some shockers. Sullivan is playing very good football right now and the Eagles at Roosevelt could be extremely interesting. If the expected matchup in St. Clair against St. Francis Borgia Regional happens, that could be a thriller as well. You’ve got to give a healthy St. Clair team the nod over a banged up Borgia squad at this time, should both win Friday.
Getting a treat was Washington. The Blue Jays get a home game in Class 4 District 5, a rugged group of mid-state powerhouses, many who recently have moved down.
Washington will have its hands full against Marshfield’s Blue Jays Friday night. The two other area schools are on the road, Union at Lebanon and Pacific at Camdenton. Lebanon won a Class 5 district last year while Camdenton won the Class 4 district over Borgia.
The Borgia-Camdenton game was one of the coldest I can recall. Even the press box was frigid. It was so cold that the laptop stopped working and I had to file the story from the car after it had warmed up enough for the computer to work again.
In volleyball, our Class 4 teams got tricked. Union had one of the state’s best teams over the past decade in Lafayette Monday. Union just moved up to Class 4 this year.
Washington fell to Parkway West, a team it split with in the Borgia Tournament near the start of the season.
The fun should come at Sullivan Tuesday, after our deadline. Borgia is the favorite, but it should be a shootout between the semifinalists, St. Clair, Sullivan, Pacific and the Lady Knights.
Another toss-up could be the boys soccer district at Union. The Class 3 District 8 event could go to any of the four schools, top-seed Washington, No. 2 Rolla, third-seeded Pacific or No. 4 Union. That should be an interesting event next week.
Hopefully your favorite school can enjoy the treats this year while avoiding the tricks.