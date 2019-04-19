If all goes as expected, we could get our first big glimpse into the girls soccer postseason next week.
The Blue Cat Tournament is the new name of what had been known as the Union-Washington Tournament. It’s going to be played next week between Washington’s Scanlan Stadium and Union’s Stierberger Stadium.
Pool games will be played two nights at Washington and one at Union. The final round is scheduled for Friday, April 26, at Union.
The top two seeds are Union and Washington. That’s been the district championship game for the past two seasons with the winner advancing all the way to the MSHSAA Championships.
If we get that matchup again in the Blue Cat Tournament, it could be a glimpse into the future.
Union is the defending tournament and district champion. The Lady ’Cats finished fourth in Class 3 last season after taking runner-up Incarnate Word down to the final minutes before allowing the winning goal in the semifinals.
This year’s Union might be even better. The Lady ’Cats are 15-1 after beating another tough foe Monday, Helias, 5-1.
Helias, like Washington, received votes in the initial Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association Class 3 state poll. Union was ranked fourth.
One thing I’m sick of hearing is that Union plays a weak schedule. At one time, that might have been true. The Four Rivers Conference is not exactly one of the state’s power leagues.
Give credit to Matt Fennessey and the Union administration. They realized that gaudy records mean nothing once you get to the playoffs and Union has beefed up its schedule considerably.
The Lady ’Cats added Marquette and Columbia, Ill., during the Parkway Showcase. They played in the Southwest Shootout in Springfield. And they won twice at the Helias Shootout last weekend, including a win over perennial state power Notre Dame de Sion from Kansas City. The Storm was ranked eighth in the Class 3 state poll.
The Blue Cat Classic also has Ladue, ranked ninth in Class 3. After the tournament, Union visits Webster Groves and hosts Washington before closing out with a home game against MICDS.
Sure, Emily Gaebe has 35 goals. She also has 13 assists, which ranks among the leaders in St. Louis as well, showing she’s more than just the tip of the offense.
And she’s scored in a variety of different ways against good teams. She has shown to be capable of scoring in the air, not just slashing through defense.
Union isn’t just Gaebe offensively. A total of 16 different players have scored goals this season. Gigi Gore quietly has amassed 10 goals and the senior can play a variety of roles. Hailey Cloud, a midfielder-defender, has scored nine times. Emma Cloud and Maliyah Minor each have six goals and freshman midfielder Logan Baeres has a scoring streak going.
With that being said, you can’t overlook Washington. The Lady Jays are 9-4 on the season after Monday’s win at St. Clair. Washington has a crafty coach in Adam Fischer and he’s been to state as well.
While Washington doesn’t have a Gaebe, it does have many solid players who know their roles. You won’t find a more solid defender than Taylor Bauer and she’s got six goals to go with her defensive effort. Bauer is a threat on setpieces.
Jessie Donnelly has netted 10 goals while Rebekah Lewis is next with seven.
Sam Winistoerfer is a very capable free kick taker and she has four goals to go with 11 assists.
A total of 15 players have scored at least once this season for the Lady Jays.
Washington’s Gateway Athletic Conference Central Division is much tougher than the Four Rivers Conference and the Lady Jays play several tough nonconference foes as well.
Of course, there are other teams in the Blue Cat Tournament as well. Pacific and St. Francis Borgia Regional are from the area. Ladue and defending Class 2 state champion O’Fallon Christian are the other two.
Pacific is young and has some talent, but has struggled to cope with Union and Washington. Borgia can’t be overlooked. The Lady Knights don’t have a very good record, but have played a brutal schedule both in and out of the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division. Borgia’s defense, led by Hannah Overman, is solid and the Lady Knights always are up to face local rivals.
For the postseason, it will be Union, Washington, Borgia and Pacific fighting for the district title and a berth in the MSHSAA playoffs. The Blue Cat Tournament could tell us which one might be the favorite.