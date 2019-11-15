Washington, Camdenton, Cape Girardeau, Scott City and places in between.
If I said last weekend seemed like a blur, there’s a reason. During the playoffs, we can end up heading a lot of different places to make sure our teams have the coverage they deserve.
On Friday and Saturday, that included four events in different parts of the state for Arron Hustead and me. Arron had the football game in St. Clair Friday and the state cross country meet in Columbia Saturday. From what Arron said, the cross country parking situation in Columbia is no better than it was in Jefferson City.
I had Washington’s football game in Camdenton and state volleyball in Cape Girardeau Saturday.
In total, I counted 17 different counties in about 35 hours.
Here’s some of the things which stood out to me.
Camdenton is a very interesting place and they really love their Lakers there. They’re very good. Paxton DeLaurent, their quarterback, is extremely agile. He has the ability to make a tackler miss, going forward or back, or side to side. His line gave him plenty of time to find receivers and DeLaurent was able to move around, making quick decisions to pass while seeming to run.
The Camdenton receivers did an excellent job in gaining separation and that frequently was the recipe for another Laker touchdown.
I really liked how hard Washington played in the game. If there were points for effort, it would have been a much closer game. I also was very impressed with Washington Head Coach Derick Heflin. After being beaten 56-7, Heflin gave a very inspired speech to his team after the game. He pointed out the score and told his kids that where Camdenton is right now is where he wants the Blue Jays to be. Washington climbed from 0-10 two seasons ago to finish 9-2 this year. The will is there. Now, it’s up to the returning Blue Jays to find a way.
Washington has some outstanding players coming back. Ryan Hoerstkamp plays well beyond his years. I can’t wait to see how freshman Trevor Buhr progresses. He’s going to be a special player at defensive end.
Camdenton really seems like a nice place. It would be good to visit when it’s not so cold there, however. For the second year in a row, my laptop froze up and I had to post from the car. Maybe it can be warmer the next time one of our teams plays there.
I’m not going to lie. The other big playoff game with our area teams didn’t go quite the way I expected. I had figured St. Clair would beat Borgia. The Bulldogs have had an excellent season under Brian Robbins and playing Borgia at home seemed to be what the Bulldogs needed. I hope they don’t get their heads down over Friday’s result. These kids achieved under an excellent head coach and they’ll go far in the future.
I give Dale Gildehaus and his staff a lot of credit. Borgia isn’t a deep team and it’s been hit pretty hard by injuries. The Knights were able to pull together, keep close and pull off the win. And, for that, they’ll play Saturday at Roosevelt. If Borgia can keep it from turning into a track meet, it will have a chance. Roosevelt is a very skilled team however, and they were able to put 40 on the board against Sullivan. Only one other team scored more than 24 on Sullivan this year.
Saturday’s road trip to Cape Girardeau was a good one. Saturday and Sunday both were good days. Hard to believe we could wear shorts after Monday’s snow and ice.
Hermann gave the school its school record 14th state championship and the first for new Head Coach Phil Landolt by sweeping St. Pius X of Festus.
Borgia did the same thing in three games against Logan-Rogersville, winning the school’s 11th state title and first for first-year Head Coach CJ Steiger.
There were a few items of note in the matches. This is the last year of best-of-three play in the state series. It goes to best-of-five next year and that could signal the end for pool play. Also, it’s unknown how many classes there will be next season. There are changes for MSHSAA, including the abolishment of the 1.35 multiplier for nonpublic schools. There will be a success factor instead and Borgia’s state title likely will force the Lady Knights to play up a class next season. It’s still too early to figure out how the changes will play out.
The Borgia girls played late Friday night in pool play, but Steiger had them up to cheer for Hermann play in the 10:30 a.m. match. The Hermann girls returned the favor when Borgia played in the 7:30 p.m. match, staying around Cape Girardeau for several hours so they could cheer for Borgia.
“It was pretty cool to see the support that Borgia showed us during our matches,” Landolt said. “We were happy to return the favor. We can beat each other up during the regular season, but come together in the postseason.”
Really, that’s how it should be. We should want our neighbors to succeed, not be bitter that they’re having success.
Landolt was thrilled to welcome Steiger to the club of first-year head coaches to win state titles. Mike Tyree also is a member.
“Being in a similar situation as Coach Steiger, I am beyond excited for him,” Landolt said. “I have played volleyball with CJ in a league for years and know he has really good volleyball smarts. I am sure that Borgia will have many more successes under his helm.”
Like Heflin, Steiger impressed me during the season. He did a masterful job with a mostly-young team. The team had great senior leadership under Abby Lynn and Anna Eckelkamp.
Lynn became one of the state’s best players this year from the setter position. She did a great job distributing the ball to the hitters, recognizing who was hot, and attacking the ball when she could to throw off the defense. She should be under consideration for the Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year award. Hermann’s Grace Winkelmann will be there sooner, rather than later.
Eckelkamp probably would have liked to have played more. An ankle injury just after the Borgia Tournament knocked her out of action for much of the middle part of the season. She came back and played a crucial role for the team once cleared to go back onto the court. She was a good teammate whether playing or not. Every team needs players like her.
Coaching Borgia volleyball is not an easy job to have. Ask Brad Bruns, Andrea Beaty, John Nieder or Tyree. Steiger was able to do an incredible job with the team this season.
Returning to the office Monday, I learned of the passing or Rita Kuchem. Rita would have loved to have been there to see Borgia play. I would see her at Borgia games pretty often.
Rita was a longtime proofreader here at The Missourian. Back in the days when we used to paste up pages and were here until 7 p.m. or later on Tuesdays, Rita used to keep us loose from her desk where we laid out the sports section.
Around this time of the year, she would have asked if it was OK to put up the giant Santa on the wall. She added a basketball to give it a sports flavor.
Rita was sort of the house mother for all of us here. She always had the most encouraging words at exactly the right time. Her wisdom made you think and a lot of times helped to bring about solutions for difficult questions.
Rita was one of the first to wish congratulations a few weeks back when I was inducted into the Missouri Photojournalism Hall of Fame.
May we all be lucky enough to have a mentor like Rita Kuchem.
Thank you to everyone who has congratulated me on making the hall of fame. It’s a great honor and I am humbled by it. That’s a high standard to maintain and I plan to continue working on improving my photography for the readers. Heaven willing, I’ll have plenty of chances to keep trying to get better.