Finally, it’s starting to feel like fall.
And with the progression of the seasons, we’re starting to get a good idea of which of our area teams might advance beyond the district level.
With more games being played, it’s getting easier to see who might be capable of doing big things. On the other hand, in other sports, things are getting more blurry by the moment.
In football, it likely will be a short postseason for most of our local teams. Three of them are in Class 4 District 5 and if the season ended today, only one would be playing at home.
Washington, currently fourth in the standings, is the lone team projected to host. The Blue Jays have been having a great season and Derick Heflin has brought out the best in this group of kids. If the season ended at this moment, Marshfield would be coming up to Scanlan Stadium in Week 10. I wouldn’t be surprised if it ended up being Rolla by the time the next two games are played.
Washington has three outstanding teams in front of it. Camdenton is a defending district champion and unbeaten. Lebanon moved over this season and used to be in a larger class. Helias has an outstanding team with perhaps the state’s best kicker in Vito Calvaruso.
That’s also bad news for the other two area teams in this district. Union’s two-game swoon has put the Wildcats into seventh place, meaning Lebanon is the likely first-round opponent. Justin Grahl’s team is playing good football this season, but this district is loaded.
I think everyone in the area was pulling for Pacific to get its first win of the season last Friday. Having a 25-0 lead at the half was promising, but Festus came back to take the win. It’s heavily likely that Pacific, even if it can win one of its final two games, has to go to Camdenton again in Week 10.
In Class 3 District 2, what’s Roosevelt’s secret? The Rough Riders hold a slender lead over St. Clair in the district standings. The Bulldogs need a win over a strong Lutheran St. Charles team this Friday to have a chance to win the regular season title and make the playoffs go through its place.
Just over six points behind St. Clair is St. Francis Borgia Regional. Dale Gildehaus’ team has Class 4 Festus and district opponent Sullivan left. Even with two dominating wins, it would be hard for the Knights to catch up without help.
The prize for winning the regular season title could be a bye in Week 10. That’s because Confluence Prep has forfeited two games this season. The Titans did play this past week, losing, 60-8, to Caruthersville. Will that team show up in Week 10? That’s a valid question at this point.
If the Class 3 District 2 season ended today, St. Clair would host Lutheran South in a rematch of last year’s district semifinal. Borgia would host Bayless. Both opponents are winless to this point.
At this moment, Sullivan would host Owensville. That could flip depending upon the result of this week’s game in Gasconade County. Having seen both teams play, Sullivan should have an edge going into the game.
In the other sports, we’re already to the district tournaments for softball. Class 3 District 7 starts at Borgia Wednesday. It would take a big upset for anyone to knock off Sullivan. The Lady Eagles will get the Union-Owensville winner in Thursday’s semifinals. Union would present a bigger challenge as Kelsie Hardester has done well against Sullivan in the past.
The big question with Sullivan concerns standout pitcher-hitter Addison Purvis, who has been out due to injury recently. Sullivan still has a formidable lineup whether or not she can play.
On the other side of the bracket, Borgia is the second seed and will play either Pacific or St. Clair in the semifinals.
The championship game is Friday and most would be shocked if anyone other than Sullivan goes home with the top prize. The Lady Eagles always seem to peak in the postseason and they’ve dominated everyone else in the district.
Washington is seeded sixth in Class 4 District 3 and faces third-seeded Parkway South to start. The winner gets No. 2 Marquette. Eureka is the top seed.
It’s a massive challenge for the Lady Jays. Unfortunately, it might be too much for this year’s group. Washington played the entire season without its ace, Ellie Quaethem. It was nice to see her get to throw a pitch against Pacific last week at senior night, one of many good gestures which don’t get a lot of publicity.
Another was seen before the Missouri Military Academy game at Cuba Friday night. Sgt. Ian Ives, a Cuba native and 2011 MMA graduate, recently was seriously wounded by an IED in Afghanistan and is being treated. His family was recognized prior to the game between the two schools last Friday in Cuba.