As long as you’re in it, you can win it.
That seemed to be the theme for the Festus Post 253 Senior Legion team.
Festus advanced all the way to the American Legion World Series and just played its final game Sunday. Post 253 (37-14) came two innings short of reaching the national semifinals. Leading 3-0 after five innings, Festus faltered against Danville, Ill., Post 210, 7-5.
Danville, a team which has visited Washington in the past, advanced to play Idaho Falls in Monday’s national semifinal.
Festus probably feels it had a good chance to reach the semifinals. That wasn’t bad for a team which took advantage of bonus berths just to get there.
Post 253 was the runner-up in Missouri’s Zone 4.
Normally, that would have been the end of the line for Festus.
But, it just happened that Zone 4 had the extra spot in the Missouri State Tournament in Sedalia this year. Missouri started to rotate the fourth spot at the state event when Zone 3, the southwest part of the state, had too few teams to justify a berth in the state tournament. For years, the Zone 3 team would come up and be beaten soundly twice.
With only one or two teams left, the Missouri powers deemed the remaining Zone 3 teams had to play through Zone 2 to reach the state tournament.
The bonus spot has been beneficial. Last year, Jefferson City Post 5 advanced with the extra berth and won the state title.
Festus didn’t win the state title though. Post 253 won two games in the state tournament, both over Washington Post 218, but couldn’t find a way to defeat host Sedalia Post 642. Sedalia won the state championship with a 3-0 win in 10 innings.
Normally, that would have been the end of the road for Festus. However, in reworking the regions this year, Missouri was granted a second berth in the Mid-South Regional in Hastings, Neb.
In recent years, extra Missouri teams have gone onto the regional event, but only as fill-ins for other states. Washington Post 218 went to the Central Plains Regional in 2015 to replace the Iowa champion. Washington went 1-2 in that event.
Last year, Cape Girardeau Post 63 went to New Orleans to replace the Oklahoma state champion Ada Braves.
It was during this year’s Mid-South Regional that Festus caught fire.
Something clicked with Festus at the regional event. Maybe it was the Kool-Aid? Hastings is the birthplace of that drink. Maybe it was the inspirational fountains or something dug up at the old Naval Ammunition Depot?
Whatever happened, things fell into place for Post 253 and Festus knocked out the Bryant, Ark., Black Sox for the title.
Festus, in turn, earned another trip to North Carolina with the regional title.
There’s an important lesson there for everyone. Survive, advance and you’ve always got a chance.
That’s something that area schools can use as an example for the upcoming season. There are plenty of tournaments where there are semifinals, so the team which didn’t win a pool title can still win the tournament.
A team which didn’t win its conference always can go on to make a deep run in the playoffs.
As long as you take advantage of chances, anything is possible.
We had many surprise teams last year around the area. The New Haven softball Lady Shamrocks were one. Few expected them to be in contention in the Four Rivers Conference, yet they finished with a winning record.
St. Clair’s volleyball team came darned close to winning its first district title in forever and took eventual champion Sullivan to three games.
Folks in O’Fallon were certain that St. Francis Borgia Regional’s run of volleyball district titles was going to end last fall. Borgia ended up winning at O’Fallon Christian and going on to finish third in the Class 3 state event.
We can keep going from there.
Maybe the example which most closely represents Festus Post 253 is Adam Bell.
A senior hurdler at Borgia last spring, Bell finished seventh fastest in the Class 4 110-meter high hurdles preliminary heats at Washington High School.
Getting into the finals, Bell improved by 0.55 of a second to win the state title.
I would suspect we might get another big surprise or two at the end of this week. Class and district assignments are being announced by MSHSAA for all sports except cross country. There are a few area schools which were close to the cutoffs last year. It will be interesting to see which classes they fall into this year. It also should be worth watching to see which districts our area teams are assigned.
Who will be this year’s surprise team?
We should start finding out in another week and a half.