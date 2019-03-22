Usually, I allow my colleagues to regale you about the Kansas City Chiefs.
However, this time, I’ll use that franchise as an example of what’s not right with sports.
Last week, the Chiefs released two longtime stalwarts, Justin Houston and Eric Berry.
Houston, 30, had played 102 games for the Chiefs and had logged 381 tackles and 78.5 sacks.
Berry, also 30, has made 448 tackles with 14 interceptions and five touchdowns over 89 games. His career has been hampered by cancer and injuries.
And now they’re looking for new employers.
So why are two athletes, in the prime of their careers, looking for new teams?
Call it the politics of football, a blend of economics, wear and tear and the trend to move toward younger, hence cheaper, alternatives. If a team is good in finding the younger players to plug into the lineup, like the New England Patriots, success continues.
If the team struggles to replace a veteran it released to free up salary cap space, it has difficulty. This has given us the trend where a team can rebuild overnight, or go from greatness to nothing in the same amount of time.
And the grand culprit is the salary cap.
It’s not new. When the St. Louis Rams were in their glory days in the early 2000s, there was talk of major stars such as Kurt Warner being released in the late winter because of the roster bonus. And this was when Warner was still one of the top quarterbacks in the league.
Every professional league has a different way to handle salary caps. Major League Baseball has a luxury tax which does little to keep the big spenders, the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers as examples, from their quest to obtain every player of talent in the world.
The NHL and NBA have caps as well, which force teams to get creative in filling out rosters if they have several stars. When the Miami Heat had its big three, it had little cap space to be able to fill out the rest of its lineup, much less the roster.
This has led to some pretty creative contracts over the years. Young fans probably don’t know Bobby Bonilla, but he’s still being paid by the New York Mets today. He last played for the Cardinals in 2001, but his contract was structured to pay him well beyond his playing career.
Returning to the NFL, it’s always been a cutthroat league. We saw what happened in St. Louis when the Rams moved back to Los Angeles, so that should serve as an example.
The Kansas City Chiefs were conceived as the Dallas Texans of the American Football League after the NFL wouldn’t give Lamar Hunt the franchise he wanted to purchase for Dallas. One of the first things the NFL did after Hunt organized his league was to create the Dallas Cowboys as a rival to spite Hunt’s ambitions. Eventually, the Cowboys were more profitable and Hunt ended up having to move the Texans, settling on Kansas City.
The current salary cap is not favorable to veterans. Every year, you see good players, some even not far from Pro Bowl status, being released to free up cap space to never play again. Teams can’t afford the player’s true value and the player doesn’t want to play for a smaller salary.
I don’t blame the players for not wanting to play for less. Football isn’t easy on the body. It’s a collision sport. You’re probably going to get hit at least once each play. It takes a toll over the years. Because of that punishment, football players deserve to make the big money.
You get others who fall through the cracks as well for other reasons. Take the well-documented example of Colin Kaepernick.
Kaepernick, now 31, last played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2016, starting 11 of the 12 games he played in for that team.
Kaepernick was a revelation in his second season, 2012. In 2012, Kaepernick took over the starting job. In 2013, he helped the 49ers become one of the league’s best teams by going 12-4 in the regular season.
In the summer of 2014, San Francisco gave him a six-year, $126 million extension.
Then things rapidly changed. Kaepernick started all 16 games in 2014, but the team fell to 8-8. Still, he passed and ran for more yardage than in 2013.
He also started to run afoul of the system. Kaepernick was fined $11,000 for use of inappropriate language Sept. 17, 2014. He was fined another $10,000 for violating the league’s sponsorship deal Oct. 9, 2014.
Kaepernick had made a personal deal with Beats by Dre and wore those headphones to a press conference. The issue was that the NFL had made an exclusive deal with Bose.
The situation was similar to when the Chicago Bears were fined for Jim McMahon’s adidas headbands during the 1985 season. The NFL fines players all of the time for “uniform violations” and actually has inspectors on the sidelines for games looking for infractions.
The headphone flap was excessive. Nobody cares what players wear to press conferences and the headphones were only an accessory. In my mind, the fine never should have happened. In the years the NFL had a deal with Canon as the league’s official camera, I used Nikons on the sidelines.
In 2015, Kaepernick suffered his first major injury and was limited to eight games. The 49ers slumped.
In August of 2016, he sat for the national anthem as a protest. That later morphed into taking a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” against what he perceived as racial inequity.
He still started 11 of the 12 games he played that season. In October, his deal, set to run through the 2019 season, was restructured to a two-year deal with a player option for one year.
On the first day of free agency in March of 2017, Kaepernick opted out of the final year of the contract and became a free agent.
Only he can explain why he did so. Speculation was that he felt he could become a starter elsewhere. For various reasons, Kaepernick wasn’t able to connect with another team. There were suitors. The Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks got to the point where negotiations were reported.
Why didn’t those progress? Did something happen to dissuade the teams from proceeding? Did Kaepernick want starter money for what the teams perceived as an initial backup role? Did the teams fear that Kaepernick’s protest past might disrupt the locker room? Did they feel the backlash against kneeling by their fans would cut into the bottom line?
In essence, whether he was right or wrong, Kaepernick fell into the veteran gap and became unenployable in the eyes of the owners.
At the start of the 2018 season, Kaepernick and Eric Reid made a collusion grievance with the NFL for not employing them. Reid was signed during 2018 by the Carolina Panthers. Kaepernick, however, remained off the field. The NFL recently settled the case with terms sealed in a confidentiality agreement.
Don’t feel bad for Kaepernick. In his sojourn from playing football, he signed a big deal with Nike to be a spokesman more for his activist role than his football accomplishments.
With two new football leagues being formed, the word is Kaepernick was approached, but wanted much more money than was available to return to the field.
Was there collusion to keep Kaepernick off the field?
If so, there were many involved in it other than the NFL.
Kaepernick bears some responsibility. He agreed to the restructuring of his contract or he would have been employed for another season. He opted out of the final year of his deal and didn’t see through negotiations when teams approached him.
The NFLPA also bears responsibility. It had to agree to the current salary cap structure, which has shortened careers of those who fall between the cracks of what they deserve to receive and what clubs are willing to pay them.
Rather than file grievances against the NFL, it needs to work with the owners to address the problem of quality veteran players being pushed out of their NFL jobs.
The NFL also needs to address issues on their side as well. Should the cap be raised? It’s not like the owners are losing money from their teams and other businesses. Some behave like medieval nobility and think they’re above the law. When the Rams left St. Louis, the league did nothing to mitigate the damage.
And that brings us back to the original story. Houston likely will find another team and hopefully he gets the contract he desires. It won’t be a long-term deal like he had with the Chiefs and he’ll likely become a nomad with one-year or two-year stops at various teams for the rest of his career.
Berry might be finished playing and hopefully the Chiefs can give him an off-field role to secure his future for years to come.