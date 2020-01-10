Welcome to 2020.
After a nice, and needed break, we’re getting ready to head into the second part of the winter sports season. And, there are many stories to follow.
First, I hope everyone had a nice break. It was needed. I know I enjoyed it with a little golf and a lot of walking in Florida, including a visit to the highest “summit” in that state, Britton Hill at a whopping 345 feet.
We’ve got many teams looking to head to the summit of their respective conferences this year. And some should be fun to watch.
The Four Rivers Conference girls basketball race will be a good one to watch. There are many outstanding teams in the league. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see a tie for the league title or someone win with multiple losses.
Sullivan, Hermann, St. Clair, St. James and Union all have outstanding teams. And the others can win on any given night. Toss names into a hat and draw. That might be the most scientific way to figure out the winner.
Can the Washington Blue Jays continue to win in 2020? Grant Young’s team opened with a big GAC Central home win over Ft. Zumwalt North to improve to 8-0 for the first time since anyone can remember.
Playing in Class 4 this year, Washington is a real candidate to do some damage. The next big test is the Washington Tournament next week, where the Blue Jays are the top seed.
It’s not going to be an easy road, however. The Blue Jays play Union in the opening round. While Union was winless in the 2019 portion of the season, the Wildcats picked up a massive win to start 2020, knocking off district foe Rolla.
Prior to the Rolla game, Union hadn’t fielded its full lineup yet with key players injured.
However, if the Rolla game is any indication, a full-strength Union squad could be a dangerous opponent.
The other part of that bracket consists of No. 4 St. Francis Borgia Regional against fifth-seeded St. Charles.
Borgia has proven it can mix it up with any foe. All of its losses so far have been against teams which have either been ranked or received votes in the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association state polls.
Should Borgia and No. 3 Sullivan have switched places? Borgia won at Sullivan Friday to open 2020.
The Eagles have had a good start to the season as well, beating St. James to win their own tournament in December. St. Dominic, the second seed, has a win over perennial power Sikeston.
St. Dominic opens the Washington Tournament against the St. Louis Blue Knights while Sullivan takes on Francis Howell Central.
Running at the same time as the Washington Tournament, the Union Girls Basketball Tournament should be a big one as well.
Jefferson City, the top-ranked team in the MBCA Class 5 state poll, is the top seed.
Sullivan, ranked 10th in Class 4, was given the second seed with unbeaten Union seeded third.
Event newcomer Webster Groves is fourth. Former Pacific Head Coach Josh Spuhl leads the Stateswomen, who won the consolation title at the Viz Tournament over the holidays.
St. Clair, 6-1 after an 89-18 win over Gateway Science last Friday, is the fifth seed with Borgia seeded sixth.
Rounding out the final spots are No. 7 St. Charles West and St. Louis KIPP.
The top six teams definitely have talent, though Jefferson City is a massive favorite to win this event. There should be some very interesting games on both sides of the bracket.
One thing I did during my vacation was watch more college and pro football than I have in quite some time.
Some quick thoughts:
• I said it in 1985 and I’ll say it again, there are too many bowl games. As long as there are sponsors, willing hosts and enough teams which are bowl eligible, we’re going to be stuck with the situation though. I would like to see them go back to simple names for the games though. Bring back the Bluebonnet Bowl.
• Maybe the best one was the Taxslayer Gator Bowl, where Tennessee came back to go ahead of Indiana and then hold at the end of the contest.
• Why were the national semifinals played so darned early, especially if the title game isn’t going to be played until Jan. 13?
The NCAA powers easily could have delayed the semifinal games until New Year’s Day or even later.
Clemson had a nice comeback win over Ohio State in the one semifinal (note to future coaches, score those touchdowns because missed chances will come back to haunt you), but it’s going to take something special to beat LSU in New Orleans for the title.
Clemson knows all about upsetting SEC teams for national championships, but LSU looked overpowering in its win over Oklahoma.
• Not finishing chances drove the New England Patriots out of the playoffs. You’ve got to score a touchdown when you have first and goal from the one.
Bill Belichick did a great job of playing the Emperor Palpatine role from “The Rise of Skywalker,” with his hoodie while trying to inspire his team.
Since the loss, rumors have come out about him possibly leaving the Patriots. Guess those are the same people who had Jason Garrett leaving the Cowboys about a half-dozen times before it actually happened.
Tom Brady just looked unhappy. His final pass of the season was a pick-six which sealed the game for Tennessee.
I don’t think either one is going anywhere. I think Brady will take a deal to stay with the Patriots for at least one more year, even though there probably are teams which would pay a king’s ransom for his name value. Word of advice to those teams: New England players seldom replicate their success after leaving the Patriots.
Most teams would be better off with a rookie quarterback than a massive cap hit for Brady’s swansong.
• Going back to the rumor department, when did it become OK for proven news organizations to go with unsubstantiated rumors? Most of the Dallas coaching dispatches came from ESPN.
I know everyone in this business wants to be first to report. There needs to be a change with accuracy being the most important factor in a news cycle. That’s the only way news outlets are going to gain back trust from the public.