The Washington Lady Jays are more battle tested coming into the 2019-20 basketball season.
Washington graduated a large senior class in 2018 that didn’t leave much varsity experience to return last winter.
That’s not the case this year as the team brings back three starters and 10 different players who saw varsity playing time last season.
“Unlike last season, we return with a lot of game experience,” Head Coach Doug Light said. “We have several players who will log serious playing time. Our players gained a lot from last year, including how high the bar is to achieve success. Our team has a roster full of young players. We have three freshmen who will contribute to our season, as well as a cast of returning letter winners. I’m looking forward to watching them grow as a team.”
Light is entering his third season as the team’s head coach and holds nearly 600 career victories.
Washington went 1-24 last winter with the victory coming in the seventh-place game of the St. Francis Borgia Regional Tournament.
Senior guard Cierstyn Jacquin returns after an all-conference season last winter where she averaged 4.2 points per game and shot a team high 28.8 percent from three-point range.
Also returning to the starting lineup are junior guard Paige Robinson, who ended last winter as the team scoring leader with 4.7 points per game, and sophomore guard Ingrid Figas.
The team also brings back senior forward Clara Evans, junior forwards Avery Street, Sara Heggemann and Joie Heien, junior guard Grace Landwehr and sophomore guard Payton Voss.
“I think each player learned a lot and the coaching staff gained valuable knowledge on each player’s strengths and weaknesses, which we focused on during the offseason,” Light said.
Additions to the varsity include sophomore forward Abi Waters and freshmen Gabby Lindemann, Emma Briggs and Olivia Reed.
The team has a total of 26 girls out for the high school teams.
Light will be assisted by Mackenzie Severino, Jason Buescher and Lee Engemann.
Washington begins the season officially Tuesday, hosting Pacific with a varsity tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m.