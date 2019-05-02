Playing three games in Russellville over the weekend, the Union baseball Wildcats won two of three.
The Wildcats (9-8) defeated Osage, 15-5, and Northwest (Hughesville), 16-6.
The loss came to host Russellville, 15-5.
“A lot of good things happened for us this weekend with our hitting,” Union Head Coach Ryan Bailey said. “Andy Morrow and Trevor Kelly both had very good weekends at the plate and continue to lead our team offensively. Caleb Mabe was able to start playing again after being out for the entire season and he hit well, hitting .500 over the weekend and looking strong at the plate. That’s a big bat for us to add heading into districts.”
Bailey also saw good pitching performance.
“Derek Hulsey and Isaiah Hoelscher both gave us good innings after not being on the mound in a while and we’ll need that heading into the district tournament,” Bailey said. “All in all, I was pleased with our trips to Russellville.”
Osage
Union’s first win at the meet came Friday afternoon against Osage, 16-6.
“After a tough loss to Russellville, it was nice to see us bounce back and put together a mercy win against Osage,” Bailey said. “We moved from Russellville’s high school field to a town field where our dugout was under construction but we didn’t let the situation bother us and we put together a solid game.”
The Wildcats scored twice in the first and four times in the second.
In the third, Osage scored three runs and Union added one. Union scored three times in the fourth.
In the fifth inning, Osage added two runs, but Union scored five times to end it early.
Union outhit Osage, 13-6.
Andrew Bruner went all five innings on the hill, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks. He struck out six.
Offensively, Union had four players hit home runs. Osage had two home runs.
Wildcats circling the bases were Trevor Kelly, Zeek Koch, Andy Morrow and Drew Willingham.
“The fields were smaller than our home field and the wind was blowing out so we took advantage and played some long ball this weekend,” Bailey said. “Trevor Kelly, Andy Morrow, Zeek Koch, and Drew Willingham all were able to go yard against Osage and that’s always fun for the team to get to celebrate at home plate.”
Peyton Burke and Kelly doubled.
Overall, Morrow had three hits while Kelly and Willingham each had two. Matt Bray, Isaiah Hoelscher, Caleb Mabe, Blake Borgmann, Burke and Koch had one hit apiece.
Mabe was making his first appearance of the season after suffering an arm injury during the winter.
Bray, Hoelscher and Burke walked. Bray, Hoelscher, Morrow and Willingham were hit by pitches.
Bray and Hoelscher stole bases. Mason Bailey sacrificed.
Kelly, Bray and Morrow scored three times apiece. Hoelscher and Willingham each scored twice. Burke and Koch had one run apiece.
Morrow and Koch each drove in three runs. Kelly, Borgmann, Burke and Willingham had two RBIs apiece. Mabe drove in one.
Northwest
Union’s other win in the event was over Northwest (Hughesville) from Pettis County.
Northwest took the lead with five runs in the bottom of the first. Union rallied with a run in the second and four in the top of the third. Northwest retook the lead with its final run in the bottom of the third, 6-5.
Union added one run in the fourth and 10 more in the fifth inning to finish it early.
“We had a big fifth inning with some small ball as we bunted for hits and moved runners up and then with the long ball as Andy Morrow, Isaiah Hoelscher and Ronin Straatmann were all able to put the ball over the outfield fence,” Bailey said. “It was a lot of fun to blow a game open for the second day in a row. Hopefully we can keep the bats hot as we go up against local teams this week that we know are high-quality competition.”
Derek Hulsey started for Union and went three innings, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks. He struck out two.
Hoelscher was next and he threw two scoreless innings, striking out two.
Union added three more home runs with Hoelscher, Morrow and Ronin Straatmann hitting four-bag hits.
Northwest hit two home runs in the game.
Union also got doubles from Bray, Kelly and Koch.
Morrow, Hoelscher and Burke each had two hits. Kelly, Bray, Koch, Willingham and Straatmann had one hit apiece.
Bray, Burke and Borgmann walked.
Burke stole three bases while Kelly swiped two and Bailey and Dylan McLone each had one steal.
Burke scored four runs. Kelly, Bray and Hoelscher scored twice. Morrow, Donavan Rutledge, Koch, Willingham, Straatmann and McLone each scored once.
Koch and Straatmann each drove in three runs. Morrow, Hoelscher and Willingham had two RBIs apiece. Bray and Burke each drove in one run.
“Northwest is a smaller school but they’re state ranked so they definitely can play ball,” Bailey said. “Their first pitcher was pretty good and we spotted him a lead after they came out swinging the bats and we had an error that opened the flood gates.
“Fortunately, we started to swing the bats ourselves and after knocking out their starter the relief options they had were limited,” Bailey continued. “We took advantage and were able to end the game with the mercy rule.”
Russellville
Union’s first game was against the host Friday, a 15-5 loss.
“Russellville was a very good hitting team,” Bailey said. “We got down early but battled back to take the lead in the middle innings. Unfortunately, as the game got a bit heated, we worried more about parts of the game that aren’t as important as playing good baseball and it cost us. Hopefully we can learn from this and not make the same mistake again if the situation ever arises.”
Russellville scored twice in the bottom of the first, but Union took the lead with three runs in the third and added two in the fourth.
Russellville scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth, five in the fifth and two final runs in the sixth to end the game early.
Russellville outhit Union, 15-5. Russellville had four home runs to Union’s one.
Kelly homered for Union and also had two doubles.
The other Union hits were singles by Morrow and Mabe.
Hoelscher drew two walks. Morrow, Mabe, Koch and Straatmann each walked. Bray was hit by a pitch.
Hoelscher stole a base.
Kelly and Hoelscher each scored twice. Straatmann had the other run. Morrow drove in two. Kelly, Mabe and Burke had one RBI apiece.
Kelly started for the Wildcats and went four innings, allowing 11 runs on 12 hits, one walk and three hit batters.
Kaden Hughes relieved and got one out, allowing two runs on two hits, a walk and a hit batter..
McLone closed out the game. Over 1.1 innings, he allowed two runs on one hit, three walks and a hit.