Perhaps it was baseball’s version of Homer’s “Odyssey.”
Monday’s game between St. Francis Borgia Regional and Duchesne was supposed to be played at Blanchette Park in St. Charles, but wet field conditions there forced it to be transferred to Borgia’s turf field.
There, the Knights (11-6) survived a lengthy slugfest to beat the Pioneers, 18-11.
“Definitely not the crispest game for our team,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “We need to sharpen up our defensive game. We’ve made too many mistakes in the field the last week.”
The Knights, who played five games between Thursday and Saturday in Columbia, handed the ball to Foster Lynchard to start.
Duchesne managed a run against Lynchard in the top of the first and that’s how it stood until the Borgia second.
The Knights put 14 runs on the board, including a pair of three-run home runs as Louie Eckelkamp and Bryce Mayer cleared the fence.
“Bryce Mayer popped his first varsity home run in the second inning,” Struckhoff said. “He’s been close a couple times, so it was nice to see one go out for him. Not to be out done, Louie, also, hit a missile out to center. He’s a threat whenever he’s at the plate.”
For many teams, that might be enough to push the game along. Duchesne responded with five runs in the top of the third. Borgia scored once in the bottom of the frame.
“I think we lost a little focus when we took the big lead,” Struckhoff said. “We thought they’d lay over, but give them credit, they didn’t. They put the ball in play and did well to get back in the game.”
In the fourth, Duchesne scored three times to Borgia’s one run. That cut it to 16-9.
Duchesne added two more runs in the top of the fifth, but Borgia matched that in the bottom of the inning and that was it for scoring.
What was a lengthy game was made even longer on seven errors, five by the Knights. The teams combined for 32 hits, 20 from Borgia.
Lynchard went 2.1 innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on five hits and three walks. He struck out three.
“Foster Lynchard made his first start on the mound after breaking his toe early in the year,” Struckhoff said. “It was good to see him back out there. He will continue to improve.”
Cody Tuepker relieved, going two innings while allowing five runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk. He struck out one.
Brandon Stahlman finished out the game, going 2.2 innings. He allowed one hit and struck out one.
“Brandon Stahlman did a great job getting us out of trouble in the fifth and settling things down at the end of the game,” Struckhoff said. “He did a good job hitting his spots and we played solid defense behind him.”
Duchesne’s Mitchell DeGuentz took the loss, going two innings and allowing 14 runs on 14 hits, four walks and two hit batters. He struck out one.
Nic Budrovich relieved and went four innings, allowing four unearned runs on six hits and two walks. He struck out one.
“We did a lot of good things on offense,” Struckhoff said. “We saw two of their best pitchers and we put up a lot of runs. Our production continued from the weekend which was good to see. Whenever you can get a lot of at bats, it’s going to show. Even when they got back in the game, we continued to extend the lead with one or two runs an inning. That kept Duchesne at bay a little.”
Jack Czeschin had four hits for the Knights, all singles.
“Jack Czeschin continued his torrid pace with four more hits,” Struckhoff said. “He’s been incredible the last few games.
Joe Schmidt and Tyler Glosemeyer each singled three times.
“Tyler Glosemeyer had a great game with three hits,” Struckhoff said. “His big two-out, two-RBI single in the fifth was huge.”
Mayer, Spencer Hunter, Stahlman and Adam Molitor had two hits apiece.
Eckelkamp and Nick Helfrich contributed one hit each.
“Joe Schmidt and Spencer Hunter just continued to take good at-bats,” Struckhoff said. “Spencer is really showing great patience. He’s taking the walks when given, but taking solid cuts when he gets the pitches to hit. And Brandon Stahlman got on base three times in one inning with two hits and a walk. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that.”
Eckelkamp and Mayer homered.
Hunter walked twice. Czeschin, Tyler Glosemeyer, Stahlman and Helfrich walked once.
Eckelkamp and Schmidt were hit by pitches while Glosemeyer stole a base.
Mayer and Hunter each scored three runs. Czeschin, Schmidt, Glosemeyer and Stahlman scored twice. Eckelkamp, Molitor, Helfrich and Tyler Stieffermann scored once.
Glosemeyer drove in four runs. Mayer and Eckelkamp each had three RBIs. Schmidt drove in two while Czeschin, Hunter, Stahlman and Helfrich had one RBI apiece.
For Duchesne, Ryan Hill, Nick Zehr and Sam Scheffel each had two hits. Zehr doubled.
Will Suellentrop, Budrovich, Kyle Fischer, Jack Cardwell, Jack Allison and DeGuentz each had one hit.
Hill scored three times. Suellentrop and Cardwell each scored twice.
Budrovich, Fischer and Zehr had two RBIs apiece.
Hill, Cardwell and Anthony Naumann stole one base apiece.