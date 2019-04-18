Finishing out three days of play at the Columbia Tournament, the St. Francis Borgia Regional baseball Knights finished seventh Saturday.
Borgia (10-6) opened play in the Silver Bracket Saturday with a loss to Staley, 11-4 (eight innings).
The Knights came back to beat Kirksville, 14-6. It was the second win over Kirksville in the event.
Staley
Borgia opened against the Kansas City school which went 1-2 during its pool games Thursday and Friday.
“I will tell you what it was fun, though,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “We saw their ace Carter Rustad. He is a projected top five round MLB draft pick who tops out at 97 mph. There were 23 major league scouts in the stands all with their radar guns. It was something to see. And I will say, our boys put on a show.”
Struckhoff said Borgia didn’t back down.
“Jack Czeschin set the tone in the bottom of the first by scorching a ball at the shortstop and getting on by error,” Struckhoff said. “We only struck out seven times in five innings against Rustad. I don’t think Staley usually has to make that many plays with him on the mound.”
Staley took a 3-0 lead in the top of the second, but Borgia went on top with four runs in the bottom of the fourth.
“We finally got to him in the fourth,” Struckhoff said. “Down 3-0, we put four runs on the board to get the lead. (Spencer) Hunter got it started with a single. Brandon Stahlman had a huge two-RBI double to score Max Meyers and Louie Eckelkamp after a great sacrifice bunt by Tyler Glosemeyer. After walking Nick Helfrich, Jack Czeschin smacked a double to score two more and get us the lead. Our stands and dugout were really rocking after that one.”
Staley tied it in the fifth and that’s how it stood until the top of the eighth. Staley scored seven times to win the game and advance to the consolation championship.
“Rustad was finished after five innings and then they brought in their No. 2, Donovan Meloy, who also sits in the low 90s,” Struckhoff said. “We had a chance in the bottom of the seventh to win it but left the winning run at second base.”
Borgia countered with Joe Schmidt and he lasted into the eighth inning before coming out of the game close to his pitch limit.
Schmidt went 7.1 innings, allowing nine runs (five earned) on nine hits, one walk and two hit batters. He struck out four.
“Joe Schmidt went pitch for pitch with Rustad. He gave us an incredible 7.1 innings,” Struckhoff said. “If not for a terrible call at second base in the eighth, we might still be playing. Joe ran out of pitches and we had to move to the Mayer brothers to finish.”
Bryce Mayer was next and he gave up two runs on two hits. Brayden Mayer finished it off, allowing one hit and hitting a batter while getting the final two outs.
“A costly error in the outfield opened the floodgates in the eighth after the bad call and that was it,” Struckhoff said. “However, I couldn’t have been more proud of our guys. Nobody gave us a chance and we came out focused and ready to play. It is a memory I will never forget.”
Borgia had five hits in the game. Brandon Stahlman doubled twice. Czeschin had a double and a single. Hunter had the other hit.
Bryce Mayer was hit by pitches twice. Hunter, Louie Eckelkamp and Nick Helfrich walked.
Tyler Glosemeyer and Bryce Mayer sacrificed.
Tyler Stieffermann, Meyers, Stahlman and Alonzo MacDonald scored the runs. Czeschin and Stahlman each drove in two runs.
Kirksville
Borgia finished tournament play with a rematch against Kirksville. Borgia had beaten the Tigers Friday night, 11-9, in the final pool play game.
Borgia opened the game with two runs in the bottom of the first. Kirksville got a run in the top of the fourth, but the Knights scored 10 times in the bottom of the fourth.
Kirksville countered with five runs in the top of the fifth. Borgia then scored twice in the bottom of the inning and that closed out scoring.
Bryce Mayer went the distance on the hill while Kirksville cobbled together a game from four different hurlers.
Mayer allowed six unearned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven. He finished the game three pitches from his limit.
“Bryce Mayer was great on the mound,” Struckhoff said. “He gave up no earned runs, struck out seven and scattered eight hits. We made some errors behind him, though. The errors almost cost him the complete game. He was on his last hitter per pitch count, but was able to get the strikeout.”
Mayer also was one of the hitting stars.
“Mayer wasn’t just great on the mound, he smacked four hits in the game and drove in three runs also,” Struckhoff said. “Jack Czeschin stayed red-hot with three more doubles. Louie Eckelkamp and Adam Molitor also added some RBI hits to get into the action.”
Bryce Mayer had two doubles while Czeschin’s three hits were all doubles.
The other hits were doubles by Hunter and Adam Molitor. Schmidt, Eckelkamp, Sam Glosemeyer, Tyler Glosemeyer and Joe Perjak singled.
Stahlman walked twice. Czeschin, Owen Struckhoff, MacDonald and Molitor scored once. Eckelkamp was hit by a pitch.
Czeschin scored three times. Schmidt and Stieffermann each scored twice. Hunter, Eckelkamp, Sam Glosemeyer, Tyler Glosemeyer, Stahlman, Perjak and Josh Garbs scored once.
Bryce Mayer and Molitor each had three RBIs. Czeschin and Eckelkamp drove in two runs apiece. Schmidt, Tyler Glosemeyer, Stahlman and Perjak each had one RBI.
Struckhoff said it was a good way to close out the tournament.
“After a trip to the Mizzou-LSU baseball game, we finished Saturday night with a rematch with Kirksville,” Struckhoff said. “It was a good win and a fun game for the team. We brought a lot of young guys up for the trip and were able to get them into the game. It’s just something cool to see when a youngster gets a hit or makes a play in a varsity game. They get a feel for how fast the varsity game is. It’s fun watching them learn and thrive.”