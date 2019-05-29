Hitting three home runs, the St. Francis Borgia Regional baseball Knights were able to power past Sikeston Friday in a Class 4 quarterfinal, 9-6.
It feels outstanding,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “I’m so proud of this team and so proud of the program in what we’ve built over the last 20 years. Even before that, the guys who came before me, Coach Bell, Coach Neier, Coach Gildehaus, Coach Light, Coach Lahay, Coach Dill, Coach DeGreeff and for everybody who is part of Borgia baseball. We haven’t been there since 1976 and we’re finally back and I couldn’t be prouder.”
Catcher Adam Molitor, who hit a three-run home run, said it was big for everyone involved with the program.
“It’s been a long time and it really means a lot to our coaches and all of our fans,” he said. “Like Coach Struckhoff said, there are a lot of guys out there who have dreamed of being in this spot and we’re there.”
Spencer Hunter, who hit a two-run blast, agreed.
“It’s been a lot of hard luck over the years,” Hunter said. “There has been a lot of hard luck. It feels good to finally get one.”
With the win, Borgia (21-7) advanced to the MSHSAA Class 4 semifinals Thursday at CarShield Field (formerly TR Hughes Ballpark) in O’Fallon. The Knights will take on Helias (23-4) at 4 p.m.
The other semifinal consists of Westminster Christian (28-6) and Savannah (25-1) and that will be played at 6:30 p.m.
The tournament ends Friday. The third-place game is set for 11 a.m. and the title contest will run at 1:30 p.m.
It’s the first time since 1976 that Borgia is playing in the state semifinals. The Knights finished fourth in Class A that year.
Playing at home on a hot and humid day Friday, the Knights sent the ball over the fence three times and six of the nine Borgia runs scored on the home runs.
Jack Czeschin led off the top of the first (Sikeston won the coin toss to be the home team) with a fly ball just over the right field fence.
“He got it into the air and used the wind, that’s fine,” Struckhoff said. “He hits the ball hard. He comes up and hits doubles that probably would be out if they got elevated. He just hits the ball hard.”
After Sikeston (16-8) took a 4-1 lead with three runs in the second and another in the third, Molitor tied it back up with one swing of the bat in the top of the fourth. His deep fly ball just cleared the center field fence for a three-run shot.
“Molitor had a huge at-bat and battled,” Struckhoff said. “He hit that home run with two strikes.”
Molitor said he’s been struggling a little bit at the plate, but fought through a long at-bat.
“I’ve been struggling a lot recently, but I’ve been working hard,” Molitor said. “I battled quite a few off and I got his number and got the final laugh, I guess.”
Spencer Hunter said that was the game’s turning point.
“I think the biggest moment, by far, was Adam’s home run to center,” Hunter said. “I think that was his first home run in his high school career, so I was glad to see him to do that.”
An inning later, Hunter put Borgia on top to stay. Unlike the other two home runs, there was no doubt about this one. He hammered a blast into the crowd sitting on Ninth Street. The two-run home run gave Borgia a 6-4 lead.
“He threw me a fastball high and up,” Hunter said. “I was in the zone on that guy and was reading his pitches. I felt I could get his fastball and my luck happened.”
Unfortunately, the home run struck one of the fans.
“That was an accident,” Hunter said. “It hit a little kid. I definitely did not mean to do that. I’ll have to go talk to him.”
After the game, Hunter signed the ball for the boy.
Sikeston scored one in the bottom of the fifth and threatened to add to the lead, but Bryce Mayer was able to get out of the jam with two runners in scoring position.
After neither team scored in the sixth, Borgia added three runs in the top of the seventh. A two-run double by Molitor down the left field line was the big hit.
Sikeston had one run in the bottom of the seventh, but Borgia finished it out for the 9-6 win.
Sikeston outhit the Knights, 12-9, but also made two errors to Borgia’s one.
Sikeston also had a home run, by Noah Hicks.
Nick Helfrich was the starting pitcher for Borgia and he went three innings, allowing four runs on eight hits and one hit batter. He struck out three.
Bryce Mayer came in to get the win. Borgia’s starting shortstop went four innings on the hill, allowing two runs on four hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out three.
“Bryce is just the man out there,” Struckhoff said. “He’s a competitor and knows baseball. He’s been in those big spots and you trust a guy like that in a big spot. We made some big plays. Louie Eckelkamp made some good plays in right field, so we did a good job there. He’s the guy you want in those spots.”
Mayer also was the winning pitcher against Lutheran South in Tuesday’s sectional game. With the quarterfinal being postponed one day due to water in the outfield, Mayer had enough rest to be able to pitch again in this game.
For Sikeston, Nolan Self started and took the loss. Over 4.1 innings, he allowed six runs on six hits, three walks and one hit batter. He struck out seven.
Hayden Alcorn was up next and he threw 1.2 innings of scoreless ball, allowing one hit and one walk while fanning three.
Jeffery Thornbrough pitched the final inning, allowing three runs on three hits and one walk. He struck out two.
Offensively, Hunter, Molitor and Foster Lynchard each had two hits.
Hunter homered. Molitor homered and doubled and Lynchard had a double.
Czeschin homered for his lone hit. Tyler Glosemeyer had a double while Brandon Stahlman singled.
Borgia was able to draw five walks with Mayer, Hunter, Stahlman, Molitor and Lynchard reaching base that way. Joe Schmidt was hit by a pitch.
Glosemeyer and Alonzo MacDonald each stole bases.
Hunter and Stahlman scored twice. Czeschin, Schmidt, Glosemeyer, Molitor and MacDonald scored once.
Molitor drove in five runs. Hunter had two RBIs. Czeschin and Glosemeyer each had one RBI.
For Sikeston, Hicks had three hits, including a home run.
Payton Howard and Nolan Self had two hits apiece. Nolan Self also doubled.
Jeffery Thornbrough also doubled while Nate Self, Alcorn and Tyler Gilmer singled.
Nate Self, Jeffery Thornbrough and Dylan Thornbrough walked.
Lestyn Howard was hit by a pitch.
Howard and Nate Self stole one base apiece.
Noah Hicks scored two of the runs. Howard, Nolan Self, Alcorn and Dylan Thornbrough each scored once.
Nate Self and Noah Hicks drove in two runs apiece. Nolan Self and Dylan Thornbrough had one RBI each.