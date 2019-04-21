This time, the umpires showed up.
But they didn’t have to stay long as the St. Francis Borgia Regional baseball Knights (12-6, 4-0) completed a season sweep of St. Mary’s Wednesday in St. Louis, 14-3.
“It’s always good to pick up a win over St. Mary’s,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “This puts us in good position in the conference. We’ve got two (conference games) left so hopefully we can pull it out.”
The game originally was scheduled for last Wednesday, but was called off when the officials didn’t make it.
Getting another chance a week later, Borgia rolled to the five-inning victory.
Borgia struck early, putting two runs on the board in the top of the first. The Knights added five runs in the second, four in the third and three in the fourth.
“We continued our offensive surge in this game,” Struckhoff said. “We jumped on top early and never really let up. They gave us some opportunities with some walks and we capitalized by getting some big hits, also. Once again it was up and down the lineup.”
All three St. Mary’s runs were scored in the bottom of the fourth.
Nick Helfrich went the distance on the hill, allowing three unearned runs on six hits. He struck out three.
“Nick Helfrich was very good on the mound,” Struckhoff said. “He used the strike zone well and threw a lot of ground balls. He is really effective when he hits his spots.”
Borgia recorded 12 hits, including four doubles.
Joe Schmidt led the charge with four hits, including two doubles.
“Joe Schmidt is getting better with each game,” Struckhoff said. “He not only hits for power, but will slap the base hit when needed. He is really maturing as a hitter.”
Brandon Stahlman posted three hits with one double. Tyler Glosemeyer posted two hits. Jack Czeschin added a double. Adam Molitor and Joe Perjak singled.
Borgia had nine walks. Czeschin and Louie Eckelkamp each walked twice. Stahlman, Glosemeyer, Helfrich, Perjak and Wil Heggemann each had one walk.
Eckelkamp was hit by pitches twice. Glosemeyer, Spencer Hunter and Foster Lynchard also were struck by pitches.
Tyler Stieffermann, running for Eckelkamp, scored four runs. Czeschin and Schmidt each scored three times. Josh Garbs, Hunter, Stahlman and Perjak each scored once.
Stahlman drove in four runs. Schmidt and Glosemeyer each had three RBIs. Molitor drove in two and Hunter had one RBI.
“Brandon Stahlman and Tyler Glosemeyer have also solidified our offense,” Struckhoff said. “I can’t say enough about the great at-bats they are taking. Louie Eckelkamp just continues to find ways to get on base. He’ll take the walk, get hit by a pitch, or smack a hit. He’s a tough out. Jack Czeschin, also, hasn’t let up. He scored three times as our leadoff guy. That’s what you want at the top.”
Borgia has two games next week. The Knights play Tuesday at Tolton Catholic in Columbia. Borgia hosts Cuba Thursday.