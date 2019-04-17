Opening the Columbia Baseball Tournament Thursday, the St. Francis Borgia Regional baseball Knights earned a split.
Borgia (8-5) dropped a 20-2 decision to Rock Bridge in the opener and came back to beat Sedalia Smith-Cotton in the second game, 8-7.
“We knew in order to have a chance to win the tournament, we would need two wins in pool play and have enough pitching to get through two games on Saturday,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “With this in mind, we threw four sophomores at Rock Bridge. In all honesty, the score does not indicate how well the young pitchers did.”
Struckhoff said his team showed resiliency to come back and win the next game.
“After a rough opener, it’s always good to get back on the diamond,” Struckhoff said.” We were able to forget about Rock Bridge quickly. We kind of traded blows with Sedalia throughout the game. It was a great match. We were fortunate to get the walk-off walk from Tyler Glosemeyer to score Josh Garbs at the end to win it.”
Smith-Cotton
Both teams scored once in the first. Smith-Cotton scored again in the top of the third, but Borgia added four runs in the bottom of that frame.
In the fifth, Smith-Cotton scored twice and Borgia scored once.
The Tigers added three runs in the sixth to take the lead. Borgia tied it with a run in the bottom of the sixth and won it in the seventh.
The Knights used a trio of pitchers. Spencer Hunter started and went four innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits, three walks and one hit batter. He struck out five.
“Spencer Hunter gave us the solid start we needed,” Struckhoff said. “He has shown a lot of improvement on the mound the last few outings.”
Brandon Stahlman was next and he threw two innings, allowing five runs on eight hits. He struck out three.
Bryce Mayer got the win, striking out two in a scoreless seventh.
“Bryce Mayer was able to come in and shut the door in the seventh to get the win in relief,” Struckhoff said. “He really had a great weekend at shortstop and on the mound.”
Borgia rapped out 11 hits and added five walks.
“We hit the ball well throughout this game,” Struckhoff said. “Joe Schmidt, Spencer Hunter, Nick Helfrich, Bryce Mayer and Brandon Stahlman all had identical stat lines with two hits and a double each. Jack Czeschin sparked the offense at the top by getting on base and scoring three times.”
Czeschin tripled and walked twice. Louie Eckelkamp also drew a pair of walks and Glosemeyer walked once.
Borgia’s other runs were scored by Mayer, Stahlman, Helfrich, Alonzo MacDonald and Garbs.
Mayer, Hunter and Helfrich each drove in two. Schmidt and Glosemeyer each had one RBI.
Rock Bridge
In the opener, Borgia fell 20-2 to Rock Bridge.
Rock Bridge was the visiting team for this game and scored once in the first.
It was the 10-run second which set the tone however. Rock Bridge made it 12-0 in the third and 15-0 in the fourth before Borgia scored its two runs.
The Bruins added two more runs in the top of the fifth to end the game early.
Caleb Kleekamp opened the game and went 1.2 innings, allowing 11 runs (one earned) on seven hits and three walks. He struck out one.
“Caleb Kleekamp had a great start,” Struckhoff said. “He only gave up one earned run. Rock Bridge’s field played like a plinko game and our infielders had a tough time with it.”
Brayden Mayer went 1.1 innings, allowing three runs on three hits and one walk. He struck out one.
Gavin Mueller was next and he went one-third of an inning, allowing a run on one hit and four walks.
Blake Whitlock closed out the game, going 1.2 innings while allowing five runs on five hits.
“Gavin Mueller, Blake Whitlock and Brayden Mayer, also, pitched well in relief,” said Struckhoff. “I think our future looks bright with those guys on the mound.”
Borgia was held to two hits, doubles by Sam Glosemeyer and Adam Molitor.
Louie Eckelkamp was hit by pitches twice.
Joe Schmidt and Eckelkamp scored the runs. Molitor drove in both.
“We didn’t help ourselves much at the plate,” Struckhoff said. “Adam Molitor had a nice two-RBI double. Sam Glosemeyer, another sophomore, came up and stroked a double in his debut which was exciting to see. That was about it on the offensive highlights.”
Borgia concluded pool play Friday against Kirksville.