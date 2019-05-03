Avenging an earlier loss, the St. Francis Borgia Regional baseball Knights shut out Lutheran St. Charles Monday, 7-0.
“I was very pleased with how our guys came to play today,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “We’ve been beaten by Lutheran St. Charles in close contests the last two years and we really wanted this win. We played some outstanding baseball to get it.”
Borgia (15-6) fell in the Bank Classic semifinals to the Cougars March 23 in nine innings, 11-8.
This time, the Knights didn’t let it get to extra innings, scattering five hits.
Borgia scored twice in the bottom of the first and never looked back. The Knights added two in the third, two in the fifth and a final run in the sixth inning.
Nick Helfrich and Bryce Mayer shared the shutout.
Helfrich went 6.1 innings and earned the win, allowing five hits and two walks while fanning eight. He had to leave the game after he reached the pitch limit.
Mayer got the final two outs and walked once.
“Nick Helfrich had his best day on the mound this season,” Struckhoff said. “He was dominant after working out of the first inning jam. He really kept the ball down and out of the middle of the plate. Lutheran St. Charles has an outstanding hitting team, but Nick was better today. Nick seems to be at his best in big games and that is something we will need the rest of the way.”
Offensively, Borgia made due with six hits, six walks and five hit batters.
Jack Czeschin had two of the hits while Joe Schmidt, Tyler Glosemeyer, Brandon Stahlman and Adam Molitor had one hit apiece. Stahlman doubled.
Mayer and Glosemeyer each walked twice. Spencer Hunter and Stahlman walked once.
Louie Eckelkamp was hit by pitches three times. Czeschin and Glosemeyer also were hit by pitches.
Eckelkamp and Stahlman added sacrifice flies while Molitor put down a sacrifice bunt.
Eckelkamp and Glosemeyer each scored twice. Czeschin, Mayer and Schmidt scored once.
Stahlman and Molitor each drove in three while Eckelkamp had one RBI.
“Our situational hitting was tremendous,” Struckhoff said. “Two sac flies by Louie Eckelkamp and Brandon Stahlman were huge and shows we understand the importance of that type of hitting. Stahlman also came up with a big RBI double. He continues to be a huge contributor in our lineup. Louie just keeps doing what the team needs him to do. Besides the sac fly, he got hit by pitches 3 times. That’s being a good teammate and finding ways to get it done.”
There were other standouts.
“Adam Molitor, also, had a nice bunt and a big hit for three RBIs,” Struckhoff said. “He finds a way to drive in runs consistently. Tyler Glosemeyer and Jack Czeschin just keep hitting, too. It’s like having two leadoff hitters in the lineup. Jack starts up the top and Tyler ignites the bottom.”