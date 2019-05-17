While the St. Francis Borgia Regional baseball Knights never trailed in their Monday district semifinal, they did have to put on the rally caps.
Borgia (18-7) broke a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the fifth to defeat the Owensville Dutchmen (9-11) in the Class 4 District 4 semifinals Monday at Union’s Wildcat Ballpark, 7-3.
“I could not be prouder of this team after this win,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “After a call didn’t go our way and Owensville battled back to tie it, we could have folded. However, we didn’t. We stepped back on the gas and took the lead back. Really, it’s a sign of a great team to be able to refocus and get the job done.”
Borgia advanced to Tuesday’s district title game against second-seeded Union with the win.
Borgia opened scoring with three runs in the bottom of the second, but Owensville chipped back with a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth. The Knights then scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth and never looked back.
Each team had seven hits in the game and Borgia made two errors to Owensville’s one.
Nick Helfrich went the distance on the hill, needing 98 pitches to go seven innings. He allowed three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven Dutchmen.
“You have to be impressed with the outing Nick Helfrich had,” Struckhoff said. “He was able to limit damage and work through some errors. I was very happy with his effort. Adam Molitor did a great job behind the plate working with Nick, also. Adam just blocks everything back there.”
Trevor Abernathy took the loss. Over five innings, he allowed seven runs (six earned) on six hits, two walks and five hit batters. He struck out three.
Bryor Bogle tossed the final inning, allowing a hit and striking out one.
Brandon Stahlman had two of the seven Borgia hits, including a triple.
“Brandon Stahlman came up big for us twice,” Struckhoff said. “He gave us the lead on a single in the second and his two-run triple in the fifth gave us a nice cushion. He has just been outstanding this year.”
Jack Czeschin and Spencer Hunter doubled.
“Jack Czeschin also came through with a big double in the second which scored two,” Struckhoff said. “He’s also been tremendous for us.”
Joe Schmidt, Adam Molitor and Helfrich singled.
Schmidt and Louie Eckelkamp walked.
Eckelkamp, Helfrich, Hunter, Bryce Mayer and Schmidt were hit by pitches.
Eckelkamp and Stahlman each scored twice. Schmidt, Tyler Stieffermann and Alonzo MacDonald each scored once.
“Louie Eckelkamp just keeps getting on base,” Struckhoff said. “He was able to score two runs after getting hit by a pitch and walking. He contributes in so many ways for us and is extremely important to our success.”
Stahlman drove in three runs. Czeschin had two RBIs and Tyler Glosemeyer drove in one.
“Tyler Glosemeyer also had a great at-bat in the fifth to give us the lead back on a sac fly,” Struckhoff said. “Great situational hitting by him.”
For Owensville, Abernathy had two of the hits, including a double.
Bogle, Drew Baumbach, Javohntae Gates, TC Fisher and Tyler Heidbrink singled.
Brady Smith walked.
Bogle, Austin Gregory, Cody Linders and Derek Brandt stole bases.
Linders, Gregory and Brandt scored one run apiece.
Bogle drove in two. Gates ended with one RBI.