Facing a pair of powerhouses from the central part of the state, the St. Francis Borgia Baseball Knights posted a sweep Saturday.
Borgia came from behind to beat Fatima in the opener Saturday morning, 3-2, and then shut out Jefferson City, 10-0.
“I was very pleased with how our team performed on Saturday,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “The games were very different and we showed a lot poise in both. It was a great start to the season.”
Fatima
Borgia’s opener was against Fatima from Osage County. The Comets scored single runs in the first and second innings before Borgia started to come back.
Borgia scored once in the bottom of the second and took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the fifth.
“Fatima is a solid young team,” said Struckhoff. “They came out stroking, but we settled down, made plays and were able to come back and get the win.”
Nick Helfrich was Borgia’s starting pitcher and he earned the win, going five innings while allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits and a hit batter. He struck out two.
“He struggled early and Fatima was able to jump on top 2-0 after two innings,” Struckhoff said. “But he found his groove through the third through fifth innings and competed well. I was proud of him.”
Brandon Stahlman picked up the save, throwing two scoreless innings. He allowed two hits.
“Stahlman came in relief and was able to get the save,” Struckhoff said. “He pounded the strike zone.”
Fatima outhit the Knights, 9-5. Borgia also made two errors to Fatima’s one.
However, when needed, Borgia’s defense came up huge.
“Cody Tuepker made the play of the day in left field for the first out in the seventh,” said Struckhoff. “Fatima’s hitter put one in the gap to left. Cody picked it up on a bounce and threw him out trying to turn it into a double. That was a huge out in a 3-2 ballgame.”
There were others.
“Bryce Mayer and Jack Czeschin also were solid in the middle infield,” Struckhoff said. “Louie Eckelkamp tossed a runner out stealing also and did a great job behind the plate.”
Fatima threw its ace, Josef Keilholz, who is going to Northwest Missouri State in the fall.
“He was tough, but we made some adjustments,” Struckhoff said.
Mayer scored Borgia’s first run on a Foster Lynchard sacrifice fly.
Czeschin drove in Lynchard in the fifth and Joe Schmidt came through with another sacrifice fly to plate Tuepker with the winning run.
“It was good to see us come through with some great situational hitting,” Struckhoff said.
Tyler Glosemeyer had two hits while Czeschin, Mayer and Stahlman each posted one.
Tuepker walked twice. Stahlman and Lynchard walked once. Eckelkamp was hit by a pitch.
Jefferson City
Last year, Borgia beat Jefferson City, 13-3, in the season opener. The Knights made it two seasons in a row with big wins over the Jays.
Borgia scored twice in the second, once in the fourth, four times in the fifth and three times in the sixth to seal the win.
The Knights outhit Jefferson City, 6-4. Jefferson City made four errors to Borgia’s one.
“It’s always good to beat a quality program like Jeff City,” Struckhoff said. “We were able to get a lead early and then stack on later. It was a really great team effort.”
Schmidt got the start and he tossed four innings of shutout ball for the win. He allowed four hits and three walks while striking out five.
“Joe Schmidt did a great job on the mound to start the game. He gave us four solid innings,” Struckhoff said. “It was awesome to see this out of Joe.”
Mayer got his first varsity pitching experience and threw two hitless innings, striking out two.
“Bryce Mayer came in and was really good in relief,” Struckhoff said. “He just has a great presence and confidence out there. Both guys threw a ton of ground balls and we made the plays behind them.”
Stahlman played both third base and shortstop as the Knights rotated players around.
“Brandon Stahlman also was solid at third base and shortstop,” Struckhoff said. “He can play anywhere on the infield and is very good wherever you put him.”
Schmidt helped his own cause with a grand slam in the fifth inning. He had two hits in the game.
Other Borgia hits were a double by Czeschin and singles by Glosemeyer, Wil Heggemann and Helfrich.
Czeschin had two runs, an RBI and a walk.
“Jack had a great day at the leadoff spot, sparking the offense,” said Struckhoff.
Eckelkamp walked twice, was hit by pitches twice and scored twice.
Mayer also was hit by two pitches. Tuepker was hit once.
“Louie Eckelkamp was on base all day long getting hit by multiple pitches, walking and reaching on an error,” said Struckhoff. “It’s great having two guys like that who can get on base consistently.”
Joe Perjak, Josh Garbs and Helfrich also were praised for at-bats. Perjak scored a run. Garbs walked and scored. Helfrich singled and drove in a run.
The Knights open Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division play Tuesday, hosting Tolton Catholic at 4:15 p.m.