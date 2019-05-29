To say the St. Francis Borgia Regional baseball program has been waiting a long time to go to the state tournament is an understatement.
The Knights last visited the state event in 1976, finishing fourth. It’s one of three times Borgia has been to the state level.
Not even Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff, a Borgia graduate who has been around the program most of his life, remembers Borgia’s last state trip.
“I was 3, so I don’t remember that one,” Struckhoff said. “I’ll remember this one for sure.”
Borgia’s last state trip came years before any of the current Knights were born.
“It’s been a long time and it really means a lot to our coaches and all of our fans,” Borgia catcher Adam Molitor said. “Like Coach Struckhoff said, there are a lot of guys out there who have dreamed of being in this spot and we’re there.”
Senior Spencer Hunter said Borgia’s recent power spike has made it a fun team.
“We’ve been hitting a lot of home runs lately,” Hunter said. “It’s fun playing with all of these home runs and I love it.”
In 1976, Borgia finished fourth in the Class A Tournament in Concordia.
In 1975, Washington hosted the Class A state tournament at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field and the Knights placed second to Chaffee, losing 7-2 in the title game.
Borgia also reached the championship game in 1957, losing in the final to Ritenour, 4-0. There was only one class that year and the final was played in at Fairground Park in St. Louis.
Since 1973, Borgia has had some close calls. The Knights reached the quarterfinals in 1994 and 2005. Borgia’s last district title came in 2011.
“We were in the quarterfinals in 2005 in St. Charles,” Struckhoff said. “That was the last time we had been in the quarterfinals, so it’s been a long time coming.”
Borgia (21-7) faces a difficult task in the Class 4 State Tournament, which takes place at CarShield Field (formerly TR Hughes Ballpark) in O’Fallon.
The Knights play Helias (23-4) in the semifinals Thursday at 4 p.m. The teams have played this season with Helias winning 2-0 in Jefferson City April 1.
The other semifinal consists of Savannah (25-1) facing perennial state power Westminster Christian (28-6) at 6:30 p.m.
The third-place game will be played Friday at 11 a.m. with the title game following at 1:30 p.m.
None of last year’s teams are at the event this year. Aurora was the state champion last spring, defeating St. Mary’s, 2-0. Excelsior Springs and Boonville shared third place.
State Foes
To say it mildly, Borgia and Helias know each other pretty well. Besides playing in the high school ranks, many of the players from both teams belong to their American Legion programs, Washington Post 218 and Jefferson City Post 5. Those two programs also have matched up annually at multiple levels.
“They’re a great team,” Struckhoff said. “They’ve got great pitching. They’re a great program with a great history. We’ll be prepared, but we definitely respect them knowing what they have. We’ll have to do some things to get ready for them. It’s the way it should be. This is two great teams who know how to play baseball. It should be a great time.”
Hunter feels Joe Schmidt, who threw in the last game against Helias, would do well again.
“We’re going to have to throw Joe (Schmidt) out there and see what he does,” Hunter said. “Helias beat us earlier in the season. They have some pretty good hitters. We’ll have to go out there and do what we do. We’re ready for them.”
After winning its district, Helias advanced with a 7-6 win over Marshfield in the sectional round and a 7-0 win over Monett in the quarterfinals.
Helias has won five state titles, the most recent coming in 2001.
Westminster Christian, a perennial power, shut out Jennings in the sectional, 12-0, and beat St. Dominic in the quarterfinals, 14-3. Borgia beat St. Dominic twice during the regular season.
Jimmy Obertop leads the Wildcats at the plate, hitting .495 with 12 doubles, four triples and nine home runs.
Blaise Matheny is a .429 batter with 10 doubles, three triples and two home runs.
On the mound, the go-to pitchers have been Nick Moten (8-2, 2.22 ERA) and Zach Brasier (6-0, 0.99 ERA).
Westminster has been known for having several sons of professional players on its roster in recent years.
For a while, Westminster and Borgia were in the same district and the two schools had some memorable battles, including the 2013 district title game at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field. Borgia’s Tony Helfrich held off the Wildcats for six innings before Westminster rallied to win in the bottom of the seventh, 4-3.
Savannah knocked out St. Pius X (Kansas City) in the sectional game, 9-5, and then took down Pembroke Hill in the quarterfinals, 7-3.
This is Savannah’s first state trip since 2012.
Struckhoff knows whatever happens, this is a year to remember for Borgia baseball.
“I told them if I could bottle this up for every team, I would,” Struckhoff said. “This group of boys is just outstanding.”
Molitor said the players are enjoying every moment of the state run.
“This team is a brotherhood,” Molitor said. “This is the most fun I’ve had in my life playing baseball. That’s because before, during and after practice, we’re all together. We laugh and have fun as a big group.”