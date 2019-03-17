When we last left the St. Francis Borgia Regional baseball Knights, they had just lost 5-4 to Lutheran South in the Class 4 District 3 championship game at Pacific High School.
“This is a different team from last year,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “We have a lot of new parts. Hopefully our seniors learned to be leaders and we can put all these new parts together for another successful season.”
The Knights graduated many key players from that 18-10 team. Three starting position players and two primary pitchers are back this spring.
Senior Joe Schmidt, a John A. Logan Community College signing, can pitch, catch and play both corner infield spots. He ended the season as a designated hitter and first baseman and batted .284 with five doubles, two home runs, six runs and 16 RBIs last season.
As a pitcher, Schmidt was 0-1 with a 3.50 ERA.
Senior Louie Eckelkamp likely will be the starter behind the plate, although he also can play outfield. He hit .364 last spring with five doubles, three triples and five home runs. He scored 16 times and drove in 11.
Spencer Hunter, who has signed with St. Charles Community College, likely will start at first base although he also pitches and can play in the outfield.
Hunter batted .414 last season with 11 doubles, three home runs, 17 runs and 32 RBIs.
On the hill, Hunter was 4-0 with a 1.73 ERA.
Nick Helfrich is Borgia’s top returning pitcher. He was 3-2 over nine games (five starts) with a 3.69 ERA.
Foster Lynchard, who was 1-0 with a 5.25 ERA, is another candidate to replace graduated players in the rotation.
Other key players include outfielder Tyler Glosemeyer and outfielder-catcher Adam Molitor.
Glosemeyer can cover a lot of ground with his speed and he was a key runner last year with eight stolen bases.
Molitor can play outfield or add additional depth behind the plate. He was the primary catcher for the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team last summer.
With so many starters having graduated, there are plenty of openings for younger players.
Jack Czeschin is the top candidate for the second base position while Bryce Mayer will play shortstop and pitch.
Brandon Stahlman is a pitcher-infielder candidate. Cody Tuepker can play in the outfield and pitch.
Borgia has yet another catching candidate in Joe Perjak. Josh Garbs is an infield candidate while Wil Heggemann is fighting for playing time at first base.
“We need to replace our whole outfield,” Struckhoff said. “Tyler Glosemeyer and Cody Tuepker cover a ton of ground. Adam Molitor brings a good bat to the mix. Foster Lynchard also brings experience to the competition. Bryce Mayer and Jack Czechin have big shoes to fill in replacing Drew Piontek and Eli Marquart up the middle, but I have a ton of confidence in them.”
Struckhoff said the goal is to improve every day to become the best team possible by the time the playoffs roll around.
The Knights have teams at the varsity, junior varsity and freshman levels and 41 players made those teams.
Struckhoff said it will be another tough spring in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division.
“Our conference is extremely competitive,” Struckhoff said. “We won it last year, but St. Mary’s finished second in state. That tells you the quality we have. St. Dominic, Duchesne and Father Tolton also bring highly competitive teams together every year. It’s going to be fun.”
Assistant coaches are Spencer Unnerstall, Andrew Alfermann, Alex Piontek, Chuck Subke, Jason Daugherty, Ben Cassat and Jason Grellner.