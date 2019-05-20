In recent years, Lutheran South has come to Franklin County.
And now, Franklin County’s remaining baseball team will head to Lutheran South.
St. Francis Borgia Regional (19-7) plays at Lutheran South (22-9) Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. The winner advances to Thursday’s quarterfinal game.
“We’ve got to come and play our game,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “We can’t worry about who we play. We’ll just throw the chips on the table and see what happens. We’ll do what we can and be prepared.”
Ste. Genevieve (22-4) and Sikeston (15-7) are playing in the other sectional game Tuesday.
The state tournament will run May 30-31 at CarShield Field (formerly TR Hughes Ballpark) in O’Fallon.
Borgia lost to Lutheran South last year in the district championship game. Lutheran South also beat the Knights May 8, 16-5.
“We’ve got to grind it out,” Borgia senior pitcher-third baseman Joe Schmidt said. “Each game is a new game. We’ve got to play them one at a time. We’ve got to just play hard.”
Lutheran South started the season in Florida on a spring break trip, playing teams from Alabama, Arkansas and New York. The opponents included Bryant, Ark., which has one of the top American Legion baseball teams in that state. That was the only loss Lutheran South suffered on that trip.
The other losses were to Francis Howell, Chaminade, Duchesne, MICDS, Westminster (twice), Gibault (Waterloo, Ill.) and Wentzville Liberty.
In the district tournament, Lutheran South won 11-1 over Affton and 6-2 over Windsor.
The Lancers have plenty of hitting with the Hagers leading the way. Brandon Hager is hitting .429 with 14 doubles, two triples and seven home runs. He’s scored 20 times and has driven home 35.
Two of those home runs came against Borgia. He went 4-5 at the plate that day.
Jacob Hager is hitting .422 with seven doubles, six triples and 10 home runs. He has 35 runs and 40 RBIs.
Jacob Hager posted three hits against Borgia in the last game.
Four other Lancers, Richie Minda, Vito Orlando, Jacob Guebert and Brendan Kuhlmann, are hitting over .300 for the season.
Kuhlman had four hits, including two doubles, against Borgia while Orlando had three.
On the hill, Lutheran South has several options for Tuesday’s game. David Howard is perfect at 5-0 with a 4.38 ERA. Jacob Hager is 5-1 with a 2.23 ERA. Conor Biggs is 4-1 with a 4.26 ERA.
In the earlier meeting with Borgia, Howard pitched 5.2 innings, allowing five runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six.
Biggs got the final out.