Playing the numbers game, the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights won the Blue Pool title at the Bank Classic Friday.
Borgia defeated Cape Notre Dame, 8-3, in the third game Friday at Borgia to win the pool.
South Callaway defeated Borgia in the first game of the day, 2-0. Cape Notre Dame then beat South Callaway, 17-11.
“We knew we had to score,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “We had to beat Cape Notre Dame by four to get the numbers we needed.”
Borgia won by five to earn the top seed from the Blue Pool. Cape Notre Dame was seeded second while South Callaway moved to the consolation series.
Cape Notre Dame
The Knights scored five times in the top of the seventh to beat the Bulldogs in the final Friday game.
Cape Notre Dame scored twice in the bottom of the first. Borgia came back with a run in the fourth and two in the fifth.
The Bulldogs tied it in the sixth before Borgia broke it open in the top of the seventh.
Joe Schmidt and Bryce Mayer pitched in the game. Schmidt earned the win, going six innings while allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk. He struck out eight.
Mayer picked up a save, hitting a batter over one inning.
Struckhoff said Borgia’s bats got hot at the right time.
“We had some solid at-bats and hit the ball well,” Struckhoff said. “Spencer Hunter hit a home run. It was good to see him hit one because he was injured to start the season. Joe Schmidt, Jack Czeschin, Adam Molitor and Bryce Mayer also had a good game at the plate.”
Mayer led the team with three hits, including two doubles.
Czeschin, Schmidt, Hunter and Molitor each had two hits.
Joe Perjak doubled while Louie Eckelkamp added a single.
Hunter added a walk. Mayer had a sacrifice fly.
Hunter and Molitor each scored twice. Czeschin, Eckelkamp, Perjak and Tyler Stieffermann scored once.
Czeschin and Perjak each drove in two. Schmidt, Hunter, Mayer and Molitor had one RBI apiece.
Kameron Dohogne started for Notre Dame and went 6.2 innings. He allowed eight runs (six earned) on 13 hits and one walk. He struck out five.
Zane Thomas got the final out.
Collin Dumey homered while Gabe Hurley had two hits, including a double.
Layne Robinson and Brayden Eftink singled. Cayden Dannenmueller walked. Dohogne was hit by a pitch.
Robinson, Dohogne and Dumey scored the runs. Dumey, Ben Jansen and Hurley each had one RBI.
South Callaway
Peyton Leeper, another pitcher headed to college baseball, shut out the Knights in the opener.
Leeper has signed with Southeast Missouri State.
“We saw another tough pitcher in Leeper and he was hitting 90 mph on the gun,” Struckhoff said. “We had a tough time with him.”
Leeper shut out Borgia on 102 pitches, allowing four hits and two walks while fanning 10 Knights.
He got all the offense he needed in the top of the second as South Callaway scored twice.
Borgia threw Nick Helfrich and he went the distance, allowing two runs on four hits and one hit batter while striking out five.
“Nick was solid,” Struckhoff said. “It was a very good pitchers duel. It was one of those games which was fun, but we weren’t able to keep up.”
Schmidt doubled while Czeschin, Eckelkamp and Tyler Glosemeyer singled.
Hunter and Schmidt added walks.
Austin Loucks doubled. Braden Lallier, Jared Mistler and Tyler Lepper singled.
Leeper was hit by a pitch while Caleb Hall had a sacrifice fly.
Lallier and Mistler scored the runs. Lepper and Hall posted the RBIs.