New faces in new places.
That’s the case for a Pacific baseball team that graduated nine players from the 2018 season.
The Indians have 26 players out for the spring season, but return just four starters under Head Coach Jeff Reed and Assistant Coaches Scott Brown, Ryan Carter and Cody Kelley. Pacific finished 2-5 in the Four Rivers Conference and 10-10 overall last spring.
All four returning starters are also listed as pitchers this season, though just one threw any innings last fall.
Leading the list of returning players is senior starting catcher Jordan Cowsert, who batted .400 last season while making the third-most plate appearances of anybody on the team. Cowsert doubled twice and homered once with 14 runs batted in and collected a total of 22 hits on the year. In addition to catching, Cowsert could see time at first base.
Junior Dylan Myers continues to man the shortstop position after batting .318 with one double and five RBIs in 2018.
Tyler Anderson, a sophomore, will shift from left field to center, taking the place of departed star Matt Strong. Anderson was primarily in the game for his defense last spring as a freshman, but collected two singles in 12 at bats with two walks, two RBIs and five runs scored.
The player with the most pitching experience last season, Anderson, appeared in just three games as a pitcher in 2018. He recorded four innings with a 3.50 ERA and two saves.
At the hot corner is sophomore Gavin Racer, a freshman starter at third base on last season’s team. Racer collected seven hits in 28 at-bats in 2018, driving in six runs and scoring five runs.
That leaves the rest of the roster with at least five positions on the diamond with which to find playing time.
“We need to focus on everything,” Reed said. “We don’t have a lot of experience depth. We have guys that can go in and make do. We need to develop some difference makers. We have some young guys that have potential, but they have to continue to work and want it. It doesn’t happen from just wanting.”
Senior Timothy Griffith is among the fresh faces with a chance to contribute in multiple positions — catching, at second base and in the outfield.
Junior Alec Lonsberry made just one varsity appearance last season, doing so as a pitcher and collecting no at-bats. He could play a bigger role this season between the mound and the outfield.
Pacific opens up the season in the annual Four Rivers Classic. The Indians will first play at home against St. James Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. and will also see Montgomery County in pool play.