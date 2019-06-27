Bats and books.
Those were the tools this spring for 11 Washington baseball Blue Jays who received All-Academic recognition in the Gateway Athletic Conference Central.
Senior Kade Uetz was selected as Washington’s representative on the list of Sportsmanship Award honorees.
Joining Uetz were Ft. Zumwalt East’s Zach Fendler, Ft. Zumwalt North’s Daniel Gardiner, Ft. Zumwalt South’s Carsen Wieringa, Wentzville Liberty’s Gabe Scalise and Timberland’s Zak Ballard.
Washington’s All-Academic honorees included:
• Joe Hackmann;
• Rett Corley;
• Jack Lackman;
• Levi Weber;
• Kade Uetz;
• Zac Coulter;
• Logan Roewe;
• Trevor Rinne;
• Cameron Weaver;
• Luke Kroeter; and
• Jacob Bauche.