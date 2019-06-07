Jacob Baldwin needed 82 pitches Monday as the Washington Post 218 Freshman Legion team no-hit Pacific Post 402, 16-0.
Baldwin allowed three walks and hit one batter while striking out nine over seven innings.
The game was much closer than the final score indicated. Washington (7-2, 3-1) scored twice in the top of the first and once in the second and that’s how it stood until the sixth.
Post 218 added six runs in the sixth and scored seven times in the top of the seventh.
Scott Gross was the top Washington batter with two hits, a double and a triple.
Gavin Matchell, Cody Vondera, Baldwin and Owen Struckhoff also had two hits each. Vondera tripled.
Players with one single apiece were Aden Pecka, Weston Meyer, Lucas Newhouse, Luke Kleekamp and Drew Bunge.
Kleekamp walked twice. Pecka, Newhouse, Morgan Copeland and Gross walked once.
Matchell and Struckhoff were hit by pitches.
Gross, Zach Mort, Lucas Newhouse and Pecka each had two stolen bases. Kleekamp and Meyer had one steal apiece.
Gross scored three runs. Meyer, Newhouse, Matchell and Sneed scored twice. Pecka, Struckhoff, Bunge, Dason Gould and Mort scored once.
Gross drove in five runs. Matchell had two RBIs while Pecka, Vondera, Baldwin, Struckhoff and Bunge each drove in one run.
For Post 402, Jordan Williams started and went five innings, allowing six runs (four earned) on five hits and five walks. He struck out six.
Lucas Willer went two innings, allowing 10 runs (six earned) on 10 hits, one walk and two hit batters. He struck out one.
Zack Drysdale, Willer and Wiliams walked.
Drysdale stole two bases for Post 402.