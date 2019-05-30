A golden goal sent the Union girls soccer team back to the state tournament.
Freshman Logan Baeres’ second goal of the game gave the Lady ’Cats a 2-1 overtime victory against Glendale and a trip to the Class 3 Championships in Kansas City.
The win is just the second quarterfinal victory in school history for the Lady ’Cats. Union placed fourth in the 2018 state tournament.
“It’s just so exciting when you get to this point,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “You get to be in a game like this, it’s so competitive and you can tell the girls are just putting it all out there on the line. It’s just an exciting time.”
Union (26-1-1) controlled the possession of the ball for much of the game. Despite that, goals were hard to come by.
The Lady ’Cats and Glendale (17-7-1) traded chances early in the contest. In the first minute of the game, a Union shot went high. Less than a minute later, a Glendale chance clanged off the crossbar and kept the game scoreless.
Union hit its own crossbar seven minutes into the game, but couldn’t put a ball past Glendale freshman keeper Taylor Thompson.
As the first half wore on, Union’s chances piled up but nothing found the back of the net.
With under a minute remaining in the half, the Lady ’Cats had a corner kick opportunity that was shut down by the Lady Falcons.
On the play, Thompson was injured. In the scrum for the ball, a Glendale defender hit the ground and collided with Thompson’s left leg.
Thompson was down for several minutes while receiving medical attention. She was eventually stretched off by Union ambulance personnel for further evaluation.
Thompson was replaced by junior Sophie Talburt in net for the remainder of the game.
Talburt was tested throughout the second half, but numerous chances by the Lady ’Cats failed to go in.
The Lady ’Cats finally broke through with 12 minutes remaining. Off an assist from sophomore Emily Gaebe, Baeres was able to beat the Glendale defense and bury a shot into the net for a 1-0 Wildcat lead.
“Logan being in the right spot at the right time — absolutely amazing,” Fennessey said.
The home crowd and Union bench erupted in celebration, but the good times were short-lived. Just four minutes later, with 8:03 left in regulation, Glendale was awarded a penalty kick.
Glendale sophomore Macie Stephens booted the ball past Union junior Hannah Olive to tie the game at 1-1.
Union was down, but not out.
“When they scored, I was just like we have to get another one,” Baeres said.
Fennessey said he was pleased with how his team handled the adversity.
“That is a thing where you can just fall apart,” he said. “It’s a neat thing to see our girls respond in the way that they did. It was unbelievable — the resolve that they had to keep going out there.”
The overtime frame featured chances at both ends. Olive came up with a clutch stop to not only save the game, but also the season for the Lady ’Cats.
Halfway through the overtime frame, Union ended the game.
Junior Grace Weiss worked down the right wing near the corner flag. She was met by a Glendale defender and was knocked down to the turf.
The ball was taken off her foot, but somehow remained in play. Weiss was the closest player to the ball. She rose to her feet and kept the play alive.
She was sent to the turf a second time, but Weiss managed to get the ball to Emily Gaebe who fired a shot at goal. The ball ended up on the foot of Baeres. All alone in front of the open net, Baeres didn’t miss.
“I was sprinting down and I thought the ball went out, I thought we had a corner,” Weiss said. “I look up and the ball was right there. I look up and the ball is right there and there was another girl coming. I was just like ‘Get to the ball. Get it to the goal and let someone else finish it.’ I just remember touching it, being knocked down again, and I got up and we scored. I just started bawling my eyes out.”
For the second time on the day, Baeres was in the right place at the right time.
“I was just screaming at Grace ‘Get up! Get up!’ ” Baeres said. “Then Gaebe got it and it went through some legs and I just tapped it in. I was just so excited.”
The freshman pounded the ball into the open net and the celebration was on. Wildcat players dog piled on top of Baeres as the home crowd went wild. The Lady ’Cats were going back to state.
After the game, Fennessey said Union’s experience last year was a big factor in the team’s win. Not just because the team had played in big games, but because the girls knew how to survive on a hot summer-like day.
“We’ve been trying to keep up on our fitness,” he said. “One of the things we got to last year, when we got the Final Four, one of the things we noticed that slowed us down was our fitness. We didn’t want that to be the situation again. We’ve pushed extra hard the last few weeks and into the postseason to make sure that we’re fit and it showed here.”
With the win, Union will advance to the Class 3 semifinals for a matchup against defending state champion Rockwood Summit. The game is set for Friday at 4 p.m. at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City.