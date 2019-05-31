She saved her best race for last.
Washington senior Claire Ayers finished her high school career on top of the podium Saturday on her home field at Scanlan Stadium with a state championship victory in the Class 4 girls 800-meter run.
Ayers ran the race in 2:16.06, more than 3 1/2 seconds faster than the closest competitor. She was never challenged for the lead in the race.
“I just decided in the first 200 (meters) that I’m just going to go for it and if I blow up, then I blow up — at least I tried,” Ayers said. “It paid off, fortunately.”
The strategy paid off as Ayers concluded a three-medal day from atop the podium. In addition to her first-place finish in the 800 meters, Ayers finished fourth in the 1,600-meter run and seventh as a part of the 3,200-meter relay team.
This is the second year in a row for Ayers to earn a state championship. She and the other members of the 3,200-meter relay team won the state championship in that event in 2018.
Ayers was the runner-up in the 800-meter run last season, finishing behind only now graduated teammate Mikayla Reed.
Reed set the school record in the event last season with a time of 2:15.26. Ayers came a mere 0.8 of a second from matching that record time on Saturday.
“Another back-to-back state champion,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “(She ran) three races in one day at (those) distances. If it’s not for three races, maybe she goes and catches up to Mikayla and gets that record.”
By the original schedule for the meet, Ayers would have been able to run her part in the 3,200-meter relay Friday and then ran the 1,600-meter and 800-meter races both on Saturday. However, the schedule was truncated into a one-day event after a tornado Wednesday evening in Jefferson City caused the Class 3, 4 and 5 championship events to be split up and hosted by three separate sites.
Thus, when Ayers went to the line for the 800-meter run, she had already run 1 1/2 miles in Saturday’s growing heat and had roughly 90 minutes of rest between the 1,600-meter and 800-meter runs.
In the 1,600-meter race, Ayers made the podium for the second year in a row. She was the third-place finisher a year ago.
Saturday, she placed fourth in the four-lap contest with a time of 5:14.74.
“I wouldn’t say it’s my favorite race, but it’s grown on me,” Ayers said of the mile-long run. “I’ve definitely grown to enjoy the speed, but the endurance that comes with it.”
Ayers ran the anchor for the 3,200-meter relay, keeping the Lady Jays in position to return to the podium in the race where the Lady Jays were the defending state champions. Mia Reed, Anna Schneider and Lilly Nix were the first three Washington runners in the race.
“You hand the baton off to the 800-meter state champion and you know you’re going home with a medal,” Olszowka said. “That’s what we know with Claire. You put her in an (event) and you know she’s going to race.”
In total, Ayers collected six state track medals in her final two years and two state championships. She is also a three-time state medalist in cross country.
“I’m happy, but I’m also really sad that this was my last race,” Ayers said. “It’s really good to end well, but I’ll miss the team and miss the coaches. ...Especially Coach Olszowka for helping me get to my next step and really believing in me when I didn’t because I never thought this would be possible.”
Ayers will continue to run next season for Southern Illinois University - Carbondale.