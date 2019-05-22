Mother Nature had no interest in listening to the old children’s rhyme on Saturday.
The rain, rain, just wouldn’t go away at the Class 4 District 3 track meet, hosted by Washington. The steady drizzle and temperatures in the low to mid-50s made events more challenging.
“Mother Nature did not cooperate and we (still) had an amazing track meet with some great performances out of our kids,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “One of the reasons these track meets become so memorable is because it’s not just because of the great performances but also because of all the great people from the school and the community that come together to put this event on.”
The event was able to run without delay from a 9:30 a.m. start time despite the continuous rainfall.
“I want to commend Washington High School for doing such a great job as hosts,” Borgia Coach Doug Light said. “While the weather was not ideal, they did an outstanding job of dealing with the adversity and putting on a first-class event.”
Teachers from the school district, coaches, secretaries, administrators, counselors and parents all committed their Saturday to making the meet possible and some also donated their time earlier in the week to get the venue prepared.
“We (also) had volunteers with no current affiliation to the school district, but are just great members of the community,” Olszowka said. “All these people came together to put on a great event for hundreds of kids. The volunteers are invaluable. Usually when we go to meet in St. Louis where our coaching staff is put to work at their meets. This is not the case at our district championships. Because we have so many great volunteers, visiting schools coaches were not put in the position to have to run (the) events and were allowed to coach their kids. It shows a lot of class.”
Olszowka recognized the amount of hard work and dedication put into the event by Athletic Director Bill Deckelman, who in turn credited the coaching staff and volunteers.
“The weather was at best difficult to say the least but we still provided the best possible meet we could offer,” Deckelman said. “... The attention to detail and dedication to providing a state championship-type event was incredible. I would also like to say thank you to the many volunteers who gave up a Saturday thinking they may be able to help us out in May-like weather conditions and found themselves to be instead working in late October weather.”
The meet saw at least one Franklin County boy or girl from all 19 events advance to the sectional round.
“Saying that the district meet was a tough meet would be an understatement,” Pacific Girls Head Coach Justin Perriguey said. “The track Class 4 District 3 (meet) was already one of the most competitive districts in Class 4 and then Mother Nature decided to make it tougher. The Washington High School coaches and administration did a good job hosting the meet, especially considering the conditions.”