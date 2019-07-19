Has there ever been a better time to be a Kansas City Chiefs fan?
Apart from January of 1970, probably not.
The Chiefs finished last season about a yard short of playing for the Lombardi trophy, as in the yard too far forward that Dee Ford lined up offsides on a crucial play.
That negated what looked to be an AFC Championship game-clinching interception against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
I know we’re still in the thick of baseball season, but we’re also just a week away from the start of training camp for most NFL teams and many are bringing their rookies into camp early, starting this week.
The start of NFL training camp doesn’t have quite the same magic ring to it as “pitchers and catchers report,” signalling the start of spring training after a long winter, but it’s still enough to start getting excited about for football fans.
This season will be the 50th anniversary of Kansas City’s only championship win since the AFL-NFL merger, 23-7 against the Minnesota Vikings.
No Chiefs’ team has come closer to adding a second Lombardi trophy or even playing for one than last year’s squad.
The Chiefs made all kinds of history on their way through the regular season to the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, the team’s best playoff finish in 49 years and the team’s first chance ever to host a conference championship game.
Not only that, but second-year quarterback phenom Patrick Mahomes did not disappoint one bit in his first full season under center in Kansas City.
Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 12-4 regular season record, passed for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns and won the first Most Valuable Player award in franchise history.
Only one quarterback ever threw for more touchdowns in a season — Peyton Manning in 2013 with 55.
At the time Manning set that record, he was 37 years old.
In 2007, at the age of 30, Brady also threw 50 touchdowns for New England.
That’s pretty rarified air for Mahomes to be living in with just one full season as a starter under his belt, especially when you consider that Manning and Brady have represented the AFC as the starting quarterback in eight of the last 10 league championship games.
The last quarterback in the conference to get to the title game other than one of those two was Joe Flacco with the Baltimore Ravens in 2013.
Mahomes tossed his 50 touchdowns at just 22 years of age. Brady and Manning had already reached the pinnacle of their careers and won multiple championships when they had their 50-touchdown seasons. Mahomes is just getting started.
Mahomes is also a media darling and was selected to grace the cover of the upcoming Madden 20 video game. Yet, he appears to always handle the spotlight so well, another thing he has in common with Manning and Brady.
Having seen the AFC Championship game live from Arrowhead Stadium back in January, I’m fortunate to have been able to see all three quarterbacks to have thrown for 50 touchdowns in a season play live in stadium.
I checked Manning off that list during Kansas City’s home opener on Thursday Night Football against the Broncos in 2015.
The biggest question for the Chiefs and Mahomes going into the start of camp though is how many games the team will have the services of electric wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
Not since kick returner Dante Hall, who earned the nickname of the human joystick, have the Chiefs had such a dynamic playmaker lined up at wideout.
However, the Chiefs are awaiting a decision from the office of Commissioner Roger Goodell as to whether Hill violated the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.
Regardless of the legal authorities opting not to charge Hill or his former fiancee with anything after investigating suspicious injuries sustained by his 3-year-old child earlier this year, the commissioner’s office has the authority to hand down a suspension anyway.
The commissioner did so two seasons ago in the case of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who was accused of battery by an ex-girlfriend and never charged.
Despite a lengthy appeals process throughout the 2017 season, Elliott ultimately served a six-game suspension.
There is also the matter of an audio recording going public in which Hill allegedly makes threatening comments toward his former fiancee.
Goodell can issue a suspension under the leagues’s Personal Conduct Policy if he determines that the player engaged in conduct detrimental to the integrity of, or public confidence in, the league.
Hill has not been allowed to participate in team activities since the audio recording was released in April.
That is the lone negative story going into a Chiefs camp that will feature a few new faces, particularly on the defensive side of the football.
The Chiefs parted ways from pass rushers Ford and Justin Houston in the offseason as well as safety and defensive captain Eric Berry.
In their place, the Chiefs have added defensive end Frank Clark in a trade with the Seattle Seahwawks and signed free agent Alex Okafor to play on the other end. Kansas City also signed free agent defensive back Tyrann Mathieu, also known as “The Honey Badger,” to help in the secondary.
Former Rams and Giants Head Coach Steve Spagnuolo has been called upon to take over as the Chiefs’ defensive coordinator this season.
The Chiefs were low on draft picks this season after giving up this year’s first-round pick to the Seahawks as part of the Clark trade. With the picks they did have, Kansas City spent three of their first four picks on the defensive side of the ball.
Those three defensive picks came after the Chiefs used their second-round choice on Georgia wide receiver Mecole Hardman, a smaller player renowned for his speed who was potentially targeted as a backup measure if Hill were to miss substantial playing time.
Whether Hill is available for all 16 games this fall or not, Mahomes will still have two elite talents to throw the ball to in tight end Travis Kelce and former first-round draft pick Sammy Watkins.
Hardman slots in among fellow wideouts Demarcus Robinson, Gehrig Dieter and Marcus Kemp also contending for the multitude of passes Mahomes can be expected to throw in the Chiefs’ high-powered offense again this season.
Another 50 touchdown passes might be too much to ask for out of Mahomes again this season, but then again it might not.