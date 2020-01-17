Never have I seen two polar opposites between the way a game started and the way it ended.
In Sunday’s AFC Divisional Playoffs, the Kansas City Chiefs pulled off the fourth largest comeback in the history of the National Football League playoffs.
Arrowhead Stadium was nearly unrecognizable as a blown pass coverage, a blocked punt returned for a touchdown and a fumbled punt return by the Chiefs helped stake the visiting Houston Texans to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.
A Houston field goal early in the second quarter made it 24-0.
Sitting there in the stadium, the misery was palpable. The freezing weather seeps in that much harder when your team is losing and seemingly helpless to stop the bleeding.
The Chiefs’ offense had looked to be no help in the team’s first few possessions as runs went nowhere and passes either went through receivers hands or sailed past them when they lost their footing.
After the Tennessee Titans had pulled off the upset win over the No. 1-seeded Baltimore Ravens Saturday, the Chiefs had just needed to win this one game to bring the AFC Championship game back to Arrowhead for the second year in a row.
However, after that third Houston touchdown, hopes of next week couldn’t have seemed farther away.
But we should have known better than to despair, for the reigning Most Valuable Player had everything covered.
Patrick Mahomes unleashed an unholy torrent of offense that included three touchdown passes to star tight end Travis Kelce and one to Damien Williams, all in about the span of 10 minutes to put Kansas City ahead, 28-24, going into halftime.
That was just the start as the Chiefs scored touchdowns on each of their first three possessions in the second half and now it was the Texans that looked like they didn’t know what hit them.
Rarely has a more violent point swing been seen than for one team to score 24 unanswered points and to then be completely shut down for six possessions in a row while the other team responded with 41 consecutive points (not 42 due to one missed point after try).
While Lamar Jackson and Russell Wilson seemingly supplanted Mahomes as the media darlings this season, he quietly threw for 4,031 yards and 26 touchdowns.
I say he did that quietly only by comparison after he threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns the year before, setting a ridiculous standard for himself in his first year as the starter.
And now, Jackson and Wilson are both eliminated and Mahomes is still standing.
Whether or not he can take the Chiefs to the promised land for the first time in 50 years will depend largely on how well the Kansas City defense can contain hulking Titans running back Derrick Henry on Sunday. The Alabama product ran for 195 yards against the Ravens in the divisional round and 182 yards against the New England Patriots in the wildcard round.
In a previous meeting with the Chiefs this season, Henry ran for 188 yards and the Titans barely escaped with a win in Tennessee due to a blocked field goal on the final play.
There is no stopping Mahomes, but the Chiefs can’t get off to a slow start for a second week in a row and survive against a team this red hot.
And make no mistake, despite finishing the regular season with a 9-7 record and losing two of the final three games of the regular season, the Titans are blazing.
Immediately after turning over the reigns of the offense to quarterback Ryan Tannehill after a 2-4 start, the Titans went on to win six of their next seven before being slowed by losses to two division winners, the Texans and the Saints, in Weeks 15 and 16.
Tennessee took care of business against the Patriots in Foxboro and may have still managed to come in under the radar to surprise Baltimore. The Chiefs can’t let the same thing happen to them. The start of the AFC Championship game needs to look a lot like the second and third quarters of Sunday’s win over the Texans in order to take charge early and hopefully entice the Titans away from one of the league’s best rushing attacks.
Tannehill has looked like a star since being freed from the Miami Dolphins, but if Kansas City doesn’t take it on the chin early and the crowd stays raucous, even the best quarterbacks can fall victim to the high-decibel thunder of Arrowhead and make a costly mistake.
NFC
In case it wasn’t entirely clear, I feel like the AFC Championship game is Kansas City’s to win or lose. I agree with the oddsmakers that now with the Ravens out of the way, they are the Super Bowl favorites.
However, besides the Titans, the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers also have a say in that before its done.
The Packers have made it a point of pride this season to win ugly. Meanwhile, the 49ers just flat win. I don’t see any way around picking them to make it to Miami for the final game of the season right now.
Of all the defenses in the NFL this year, the 49ers have the one I find to be the most dangerous. Ideally, the Chiefs would handle their business against Tennessee and then see the 49ers rough up the Packers just enough to where the Packers escape with a win, but they’re left ripe for the picking on Feb. 2.
But the ideal scenario rarely comes to fruition and for the Chiefs to hoist the Lombardi trophy, they’ll have to first get through Tennessee and then have to face down a 49ers franchise that has been hungry for a return to prominence for a long time and seems to have everything they need to do it.
However it all shakes out, apart from one appearance by Joe Flacco, this will be the first time since 2003 that the AFC team will be led into the big game by a quarterback not named either Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Ben Roethlisberger.
With Manning retired and uncertain futures for both Brady and Roethlisberger after Brady played out the last year of his contract with the Patriots this season and Roethlisberger, having previously contemplated retirement right up until the start of training camp in seasons past, now missing most of this past season with an injury, the AFC has reached a definitive turning point.
The question now for Mahomes becomes whether or not he carve out a similar amount of success to those three in the statistical categories that matter the most – wins and championships.