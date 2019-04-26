Old Teammates Meet at Busch
The hottest bat in Major League Baseball has been playing at Busch Stadium this week.
Unfortunately, it’s been playing for the Milwaukee Brewers.
Defending National League Most Valuable Player Christian Yelich entered a three-game series against the Cardinals Monday with a .353 batting average, 13 home runs and 31 runs batted in.
Yelich led all of MLB in the latter two categories as of the start of the series and ranked eighth in batting average among those meeting the minimum requirement of at-bats.
Both the Cardinals and Brewers entered the series Monday one game behind the Pittsburgh Pirates for first place in the National League Central.
The Cardinals would almost definitely be in first place in the division right now if it weren’t for Yelich, who factored heavily into five Brewers wins against St. Louis during two separate series in Milwaukee from March 28-31 and April 15-17. During those seven games against the Cardinals, Yelich hit eight home runs and collected 19 RBIs.
It was at least nice over the holiday weekend to see the Cardinals aren’t the only team Yelich isn’t hitting that hard. In a four game home series with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Yelich swatted four home runs and drove in six runs.
While its hard enough to watch a player on a division rival team have that kind of success, it’s even harder when that player was seemingly overlooked by the Cardinals during the 2017-18 offseason.
That offseason saw the Cardinals attempt to trade for Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who ultimately would not waive his no-trade clause for any team that did not make it to the American League or National League Championship series in 2017. Stanton ended up being traded to the 2017 American League runners-up, the New York Yankees.
The Cardinals instead opted to trade for left fielder Marcell Ozuna, who at the time was the No. 2 provider of home runs on the Marlins behind Stanton.
We’ve recently seen Ozuna have a power surge of his own this month (.271 with eight home runs and 17 RBI on the season at the start of the series), but it’s still been hard for Cardinals fans to get the taste of last season out of their mouths. Ozuna’s batting average dipped from .312 in 2017 down to .280 with the Cardinals last year. His home run production dropped from 37 down to 23 and his RBI total fell from 124 to 88.
Ozuna still had a highly respectable 2018, but it wasn’t the gaudy numbers fans thought they could expect when the team gave up two top prospects (Sandy Alcantara and Magnerius Sierra) along with two other young pitchers.
What Yelich has done the past two seasons has thrown shade over the Cardinals’ move to acquire Ozuna because during the 2017 season, Yelich was the third outfielder alongside Stanton and Ozuna in Miami.
At the time of the Ozuna trade, it was thought that the Marlins intended to keep both Yelich and catcher JT Realmuto as the two cornerstones of the team’s rebuilding phase.
However, just a month after the Cardinals acquired Ozuna, the Marlins agreed to trade Yelich to Milwaukee for one top outfield prospect (Lewis Brinson) and three other minor leaguers. Realmuto was also dealt to the Philadelphia Phillies in this most recent offseason.
To top it all off, the Brewers can control Yelich through the 2022 season while Ozuna can enter free agency after this year. Representing Ozuna is agent Scott Boras, notorious for getting teams to pay up for his players with ultra-pricy contracts. That makes the odds of Ozuna returning to St. Louis in 2020 somewhat dubious.
The team has been able to re-sign Boras clients before, most notably in 2010 when the Cardinals agreed to pay up $120 million over seven years to Matt Holliday.
So, it’s understandable that Cardinals fans have somewhat of a buyer’s remorse situation with Ozuna, particularly in watching him make SportsCenter’s “Not Top 10” while climbing the wall for a ball that ended up landing on the warning track about halfway between the outfield grass and the wall. Ozuna made the play look even worse by realizing his mistake only after having scaled the wall and then attempting to dive back onto the warning track as the ball landed just out of his reach and bounced over the wall.
However, the full book on the at least two seasons that Ozuna will play in St. Louis, barring a trade this summer, remains largely unwritten.
In the Cardinals’ most recent 10 games prior to Monday, Ozuna was on an 11-32 tear with six home runs and 12 RBIs. That included a home run in all three of the games at Milwaukee from April 15-17.
While he didn’t get a hit in Monday’s 13-5 Cardinals win to open the home series, Ozuna did draw a walk, score a run and drive one in. Yelich went 0-4.
Assuming the Cardinals have learned their lesson to be more selective about how they pitch to Yelich and if Ozuna can keep hitting at his current pace, we could see any buyer’s remorse that does exist start to be alleviated. Of course, if things start to go back the other way, this early-week series could see those feelings deepen instead.
Regardless of how fans will feel about those two trades in the long run, those three games with Milwaukee mark a pivotal early-season test for the Cardinals, who have managed just two wins at Milwaukee in seven tries this season.
Now that the scenery has changed from Miller Park to Busch Stadium, the Cardinals need to show that they can get past this Brewers team if they’re going to be serious contenders for the division title this season.