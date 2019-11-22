With 11 out of 17 weeks in the NFL regular season now in the books, we’re approximately two-thirds of the way through the season.
What have we learned so far?
For one, we’ve learned once again that the NFL will not balk at handing down severe punishments for on-field incidents that damage the league’s image.
In this instance, I’m talking about the brawl at the end of the Thursday Night Football game this past week between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.
In front of a primetime national audience, a fight broke out that culminated with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett taking the helmet from Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and then swinging the helmet down from above his head to bring it into contact with Rudolph’s unprotected skull when the quarterback tried to come after him to continue the skirmish.
The incident will cost Garrett the rest of his season, at the very least, pending an appeal scheduled for Wednesday. The suspension was announced by the NFL Friday as an “indefinite ban.” Garrett will thus miss the final six games of the regular season and any postseason games should Cleveland earn a playoff spot.
The skirmish also resulted in a $250,000 fine for both franchises, a three-game suspension for Pittsburgh offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey (who attacked a downed Garrett after the helmet incident) and a one-game suspension for Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (who ran in and shoved Rudolph down from behind after the helmet incident).
Individual fines for Rudolph and all three suspended players are reportedly expected to be handed down by the league as well.
Rudolph was seemingly the primary instigator of the incident, first attempting to wrestle Garrett’s helmet off while on the ground after Garrett dragged him down well after the ball had been thrown, and later coming after Garrett while he was being restrained by another Steelers player.
The second time Rudolph went after Garrett is when the helmet swing occurred. That doesn’t excuse Garrett’s reaction in any way, but it feels somewhat like Rudolph is getting off light for his role in the altercation.
On the other hand, perhaps Rudolph paid enough of a price by suffering the blow to his head from his own helmet.
I can certainly see why he was upset. Rudolph had gotten the ball away just before Garrett arrived and wrapped him up and it was a somewhat prolonged and awkward dance between the two before Garrett was able to pull Rudolph all the way to the ground.
If I were in Rudolph’s shoes and I safely get the ball away and the lineman still comes up and grabs me and keeps trying to wrestle me to the ground, in a game where I’m losing by two touchdowns, I’m probably going to be more than a little upset too. That doesn’t excuse his behavior either, but I can see where it came from.
It’s possible that Garrett still thought Rudolph had the ball. The play had not been blown dead because Rudolph had completed a short pass and the play was still ongoing 10-15 yards down the field as the early part of the scuffle began. As such, Garrett might have thought he was still trying to complete a sack. We’ve seen enough times in the NFL where a defensive player has a quarterback stopped and then lets him go in an effort to not get flagged for unnecessary roughness and then the released quarterback continues the play and either takes off running for more yards or completes a pass.
From Garrett’s perspective, he may have well just doing his job and all of a sudden he has an irate quarterback trying to wrench his helmet off.
It’s easy to look back now and criticize these players’ actions, and they’re certainly ones that nobody should want to see repeated, but we weren’t there in the heat of the moment and I’ll leave it at that.
Quarterbacks
Thus far this season we’ve also learned that quarterbacks who have the ability to run aren’t going away and seem to be growing even more prevalent in the league.
While mobile quarterbacks have become extra trendy in the last two decades, it seems more important now than before to have a quarterback renowned for their ability to move around behind the offensive line and extend plays.
Seattle Seahawks veteran Russell Wilson and Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson, in just his second year, have been the media darlings of the season, both leading their teams to 8-2 records.
Jackson has even found great success in the running game thus far and ranks 10th in the league with 788 rushing yards and tied for 10th with six rushing touchdowns. He’s one of four quarterbacks among the top 50 in rushing yards on the season and one of just two with more than 400 yards (the other being Arizona Cardinals rookie Kyler Murray with 418, ranking 26th in the league).
It should be noted that Jackson has been effective as a passer also and not just as an extra running back. He’s passed for 2,258 yards, which ranks around the middle of the league (19th) with 19 touchdowns (which ties for fourth) and just five interceptions.
Wilson has been using his legs more sparingly this season. Having rushed for more than 450 yards in five of his first seven seasons, Wilson is on pace for just 409 rushing yards this season. However, he ranks seventh in passing yards (2,737) with a phenomenal 23-2 touchdown to interception ratio.
I’m not ready to crown either Wilson or Jackson the Most Valuable Player already as many in the media seem to want to do, but there is no denying they have had great seasons to this point.
I personally feel like Wilson has benefitted from a weaker schedule. Six of the 10 teams the Seahawks have played thus far either have .500 records or below. Of teams with winning records, Seattle has beaten divisional foes in the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers while taking losses to the Ravens and New Orleans Saints.
At the time Wilson and the Seahawks saw the Rams, Los Angeles just had an embarrassing 55-40 home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccanneers the week before and there is no doubt the Rams have a long way to go to get back into the same form they were in last season.
And against the 49ers, Wilson threw a critical interception in overtime that should have cost Seattle the game. However, the 49ers drove to the other end of the field and kicker Chase McLaughlin, in his first ever NFL game, missed the game-winning kick. That gave the Seahawks a second chance and their kicker did not miss.
In the AFC North, the New England Patriots are still led by Tom Brady and it comes as no surprise that they hold an AFC best 9-1 record.
Brady, never renowned for his legs even when he was a much younger player, continues to prove that even with the way the position is played evolving in the past 20 years, old school pocket passers can still be more successful than any of the rest.
However, another young mobile quarterback, Buffalo’s Josh Allen, has the Bills just two games behind Brady’s Patriots in that divisional race. Allen has rushed for 331 yards has seven touchdowns on the ground thus far. Only five players have more rushing scores.
In all, you can look around the league’s divisional-leading teams at this point in the season and all but a couple of them have a quarterback who either still is or was at some point capable of scaring opposing defenses with their legs as well as their arms.
None of the others have been able to do that on the level that Jackson has this year, but the league tends to find ways to adjust eventually against the most prolific running quarterbacks like former Atlanta Falcon and Philadelphia Eagle Michael Vick and the Carolina Panthers Cam Newton.
Kaepernick
If a team were in the market for a quarterback of that ilk, Colin Kaepernick held a tryout with eight NFL team representatives in attendance on Saturday.
That’s if the team is willing to meet his contract demands, deal with the media circus that will follow him around and any public outcry that might come from fans who still haven’t forgiven him for taking a knee during the national anthem the last year he was in the league (2016).
At this point, it feels less like Kaepernick is genuinely interested in returning to the league than he is in keeping his name relevant in order to pursue more sponsorship opportunities like the one that saw him become one of the faces of Nike’s “30 Years of Just Do It” campaign last year.
In addition to opting out of the final year of his deal with the 49ers in 2016 that would have kept him on the field in 2017, Kaepernick has reportedly drawn interest from at least three other teams that have either resulted in him turning down a deal (with the Denver Broncos in 2016 worth $14 million for two years), having a deal pulled back (by the Ravens in 2017) after a negative social media comment from Kaepernick’s girlfriend, or having a workout (with the Seahawks in 2018) postponed by the team when it could not get a commitment from Kaepernick to not kneel during the national anthem for that season.
The Seahawks reportedly also questioned Kaepernick’s commitment to football above off-field activities.
I’m a freedom of speech guy. I don’t have to like you taking a knee during the national anthem to still support your right to do it. If people want such displays to stop, maybe they’d go a lot further toward accomplishing that by starting to address the issues behind the protests rather than dismissing it out of hand because they feel the manner of the protest is disrespectful.
However, if Kaepernick really wanted to be playing in the NFL today, it appears to me that all he would have to do is swallow his pride a little bit and do what the Nike campaign says — “Just Do It.”
Just sign a one-year backup deal with a team to get your foot back in the door and then go out and win the job and earn the big contract you want. It’s fair to assume no team is going to offer up a $15-20 million a year deal (like the one he reportedly asked for in order to sign with the startup Alliance of American Football for its inaugural season in 2019) for a quarterback who hasn’t played in the league in three years, even if they were to give him a shot as a starter right away.
First, he needs to prove that the juice is worth the squeeze. With the public reception to Kaepernick because of his protests, that can be a very tough squeeze for any team that ultimately signs him.