Show him the money.
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback and the Oakland Athletics first-round choice in the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft Kyler Murray is officially committed to joining the National Football League instead.
It was only a matter of time before it became official after Murray declared he would enter the 2019 NFL Draft shortly after the end of the collegiate season. Murray not only won the Heisman Trophy, but led the Sooners to the Orange Bowl and a one-point loss against Alabama in the College Football Playoff.
The decision to back out of his contract with the Athletics will reportedly cost Murray $1.29 million of the $1.5 million he had already received in the first installment of his signing bonus with the team and forfeit the other $3.16 million he was scheduled to receive.
At first glance, that seems like a lot to give up, but then you have to consider that Murray could also potentially be a first-round draft choice in the NFL. Rookie contracts in the NFL are substantially more lucrative than what a MLB prospect would stand to make.
Murray could make three times what he gave up in his deal with the Athletics or substantially more depending on how high up the draft board he is selected in April.
The last Heisman Trophy winner from the Sooners, Baker Mayfield, went No. 1 overall in last year’s draft and received a four-year rookie contract worth north of $32 million.
Former USC quarterback Sam Darnold, who was picked No. 4 overall by the New York Jets last year, signed for four years and just over $30 million.
Other quarterbacks taken in the top 10, Josh Allen to the Buffalo Bills and Josh Rosen to the Arizona Cardinals, both signed deals worth more than $21 and $17 million, respectively.
Both ESPN’s Mel Kiper and NBCsports have Murray projected as the No. 13 overall pick to the Miami Dolphins. Last season’s No. 13 overall pick, defensive tackle Daron Payne of the Washington Redskins, signed a $14.4 million deal.
If that projection becomes a reality, Murray would stand to make at least as much as Payne and likely more due to playing the premium position of quarterback.
Factor in that Murray would likely sit behind another quarterback for his first year or at least part of it, and you can see where it becomes a no-brainer for Murray to choose football.
If it were a few decades ago, maybe Murray could have had his cake and eaten it too. Then we could have seen where he measured up against other athletes to play in the major leagues in both sports like Bo Jackson, Deion Sanders and Brian Jordan.
None of those three were drafted in the first round in both sports. Jackson and Sanders were both first-round NFL picks, but Jackson was taken in the fourth round by the Kansas City Royals in 1986 and Sanders was taken in the sixth round by the Royals in 1988, but did not sign with the team and was selected again the next year in the 30th round by the New York Yankees. Jordan was a first-round MLB pick by the St. Louis Cardinals, but a seventh-round NFL draft choice by the Bills.
Baseball will always be there. If Murray gets through his first NFL contract and isn’t happy with the way his career is going, he can go back to baseball. It should be noted thought that since the prime of Jackson and Sanders, players going from football to baseball have not found a heap of success though none to try both in recent years have been as highly touted of a baseball prospect as Murray.
One of those was Drew Henson, a quarterback and third baseman from the University of Michigan, who was drafted in the NFL’s sixth round by the Houston Texans and the MLB third round by the Yankees. Henson’s claim to fame was platooning with Tom Brady as the two Michigan quarterbacks during the 1999 season.
After football didn’t pan out, Henson went to the Yankees and made nine major league plate appearances over eight games between 2002 and 2003, recording just one hit.
Former Heisman trophy winning quarterback Tim Tebow is another trying to make it in a second sport. Tebow is currently a minor league outfielder for the New York Mets after a three-season NFL career with the Denver Broncos and New York Jets.
In the meantime, the Athletics retain the sole rights to sign Murray again should he ever decide to forgo the gridiron and return to the diamond.