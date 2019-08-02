Today (Wednesday) marks the end of Major League Baseball’s nonwaiver trade period, a deadline now traditionally held on July 31 each year.
This season, the deadline is even more important because MLB has removed a team’s ability to acquire players through trade after the deadline if the player is able to clear the waivers process without being claimed away by another team.
St. Louis Cardinals fans will remember that such a deal after the trade deadline brought Larry Walker to the Cardinals from the Colorado Rockies in 2004, adding to an already stacked roster that went on to win the National League pennant.
Fans of the Houston Astros ended up celebrating the franchise’s first World Series win in 2017 after a late August trade netted them Justin Verlander from the Detroit Tigers.
There will be none of that this year. If your team doesn’t have a trade completed by 3 p.m. Central time today, there will be no more trades for that team until this year’s World Series is over.
So, why the change?
The change in the trade deadline seems to be almost entirely media driven. It creates more drama and likely more ratings for sports talk shows and broadcasts as fans seek minute-to-minute updates on their team and want to know right away when they acquire a new player.
Steadily over the past couple of decades, the front office moves a team makes have become almost as dramatic and exciting for fans as the action on the field.
For example, that Justin Verlander trade in 2017, occurred just minutes before another deadline on Aug. 31. As the rules stood as recently as last season, teams could still complete trades under the waiver trading procedures up until the end of the season. However, the rule was that a player had to be rostered by a team before Sept. 1 in order to be eligible for that team’s postseason roster. Hence, if the Verlander trade had occurred the next day, Verlander could have still finished the season with the Astros, but would not have been eligible to pitch for his new team during the playoffs.
But every year at the July 31 trade deadline, media broadcasters were complaining about not having enough trading action then and now. In today’s patience-lacking atmosphere, we want our excitement and we want it now — not next month. If you tune in to such programs during the baseball season, you’ll hear more and more complaints about teams not moving fast enough during the offseason and the longer it goes into December without the top free agents coming off the board or multiple key players being traded, the louder the complaints get. Most of the talk around November and December centered either around free agents Manny Machado and Bryce Harper or about imposing an offseason trade deadline to try to force teams to make a move earlier and then if they fail to do so, having more incentive to offer these free agents more money sooner to get them signed.
Well, they’ve seemingly gotten what they wanted as far as the rules being changed for this deadline. Changes to the offseason transaction rules may be next.
Despite the new hard deadline, apart from one deal that took Edwin Encarnacion from the Seattle Mariners to the New York Yankees on June 15, it took until Sunday, just four days before the deadline, for the next major trade the analysts have been anticipating to finally occur.
Sunday’s deal between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets saw the Big Apple’s National League club acquire starting pitcher Marcus Stroman from Toronto in exchange for two prospects.
The Mets, five games below .500 at the time of the trade and 11.5 games out of their division race, had not been considered a buyer in the trade market this season and had instead been linked to talks of trading their own starting pitchers, Noah Syndergaard and Zach Wheeler, to other clubs.
That may still happen as Stroman remains under contract through next season. It appears the Mets’ move was a twofold strategy that could prove to be brilliant.
First, it gives New York a key piece of their starting rotation for next season and grabs immediate headlines away from the first-place Yankees. Second, it removes a competitive piece from the market that now makes the starting pitchers the Mets may be looking to trade more valuable with the Stroman option now off the table for teams looking to add to their roster. It could end up enticing a higher return for the Mets on any trade for Syndergaard or Wheeler than they would have been able to get otherwise, as buying teams dithered back and forth between trying to get a better deal with Toronto or going all-in on one of those two players.
For the Cardinals, the team has turned things around after a woeful offensive month of June to pull into a first-place tie with the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central as of print deadline Tuesday with a three-game home series against those same Cubs filling the middle of the week from Tuesday through Thursday.
That means any deal made by those teams at the deadline was bound to have immediate consequences for that divisional race. Any acquired players would likely be immediately inserted into their new team’s roster during one of the most important series of the season.
Will we see the Cardinals shake things up this year at the deadline though? In years past, moves have largely paid off for the Cardinals when it comes to July trades.
It was a trade in July 1997 that brought Mark McGwire over from the Oakland Athletics and put national eyes on the franchise during the 1998 home run chase.
It was a trade in July 2011 that revamped the roster by parting ways with Colby Rasmus while adding starting pitcher Edwin Jackson, relievers Octavio Dotel and Marc Rzepcynski and reserve outfielder Corey Patterson.
The deal sparked the hottest August and September run to a wildcard St. Louis has had, erasing a huge deficit and taking the last National League playoff spot from the Atlanta Braves on the final day of the regular season. That then resulted in the franchise’s 11th World Series victory.
In July 2014, the Cardinals traded clubhouse favorites Allen Craig and Joe Kelly to the Boston Red Sox for veteran starting pitcher John Lackey, who played a key role in two division championships in 2014 and 2015.
The last three seasons, the Cardinals have been in the middle of the pack in the playoff chase at the trade deadline and not made a significant addition. Just last season, the team ended play with five losses in their last six games, including a three-game sweep at Busch Stadium by the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing the Rockies to climb into the second wildcard spot and eliminate the Cardinals.
Speaking of the Brewers, who ended the weekend one game behind both St. Louis and Chicago in the NL Central race, Milwaukee added depth to their starting rotation Monday afternoon with an in-division trade, acquiring starting pitcher Jordan Lyles from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Lyles has a run-of-the-mill 5-7 record and a 5.36 earned run average on the season. However, the Brewers have lost multiple starting pitchers to injury and were desperate to add help.
The Cardinals run after the All-Star break has President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak saying that the Cardinals are “in this thing,” and reportedly after both a way to improve the starting rotation and the bullpen.
Monday, the Cardinals took the first step in that direction, acquiring lefty relief pitcher Zac Rosscup from the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations. Rosscup is 2-0 with a 5.00 ERA in 18 innings on the season and provides depth from that side of the mound in the bullpen behind Andrew Miller and Tyler Webb. Rosscup is headed to the Cardinals AAA affiliate, the Memphis Redbirds, for the time being.
After the month of June we saw from the Cardinals at the plate, I think finding ways to add to the offense might be prudent as well as the team’s stated desire to get a starter and more bullpen help.
The defense seems to be the primary strength for the Cardinals and it may turn out that the hitting will be solved when left fielder Marcell Ozuna comes back off the disabled list and if third baseman Matt Carpenter can get himself sorted out at the plate after a disappointing first three months of the season.
If the Cardinals stay committed to Carpenter and he remains with the team, the two-year extension he signed in the offseason includes a no-trade clause, so the team is either going to have to remain very invested in getting him right again for the next two years or trade him now and let somebody else incur the risk that he never bounces back.
As I’ve said in a previous column, I personally would find it ideal if the Cardinals were able to add another third baseman and move Carpenter into a role off the bench until such time as he can return to form. The Cardinals may be able to accomplish improvements at third base apart from Carpenter without a trade, depending on the health of Jedd Gyorko or how well subs Yairo Munoz and Tommy Edman can continue to perform.
The right-handed slugging Gyorko was scheduled to begin a rehabilitation assignment at the end of July after arthroscopic wrist surgery in June. In just 56 at-bats on the season, Gyorko has batted .196 with two home runs. However, the two previous seasons Gyorko achieved the two highest batting averages of his career, hitting .272 in 2017 and .262 in 2018 while more than holding his own defensively at third base.
Whatever moves the Cardinals will make at the deadline, it certainly appears the team is leaning away from standing pat as they have done each of the last three years. Maybe a move or two can help the team avoid missing the playoffs for the fourth year in a row.