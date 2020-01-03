With the holidays in the rearview, welcome to 2020.
If Santa didn’t leave your favorite teams everything you wanted under the tree in 2019, just remember that there is always hope for this coming year.
As we look forward to the start of a new decade, here are a few of the things I’m hopeful for in the coming 12 months.
That the BattleHawks and XFL Will Find Success
It’s been four long seasons since Stan “The Grinch” Kroenke picked up the Rams and moved the team back to Los Angeles after two decades under the Arch.
While I grew up a Kansas City Chiefs fan, it was still a blow to see a major sports franchise depart from our backyard and head for the west coast.
On the way out, Kroenke and / or his representatives famously remarked in the Rams’ relocation proposal that St. Louis was struggling and only a baseball city. The implications were that St. Louis was incapable of supporting more than one sports team and would only show up for the Cardinals baseball team.
That statement was made to look somewhat foolish with the bevy of fans supporting the Blues hockey playoff run this past summer with viewing areas packed even before the team reached the Stanley Cup Finals and ultimately won the franchise’s first championship.
In fact, during the finals, Blues fans not only packed their home stadium, the Enterprise Center, but also the streets surrounding the building and a significant portion of Busch Stadium. And that was just for an away game.
The recreation of the XFL represents not only a second chance for the league, which saw its original incarnation fail after just one season in 2001, but also another chance for football in St. Louis.
With a shorter season taking place in late winter and early spring and many lesser known names suiting up for the newly formed teams, it’s uncertain what kind of reception the XFL will get in its first season back.
Other attempts to operate a second outdoor professional football league other than the NFL have been made in the past, most recently with the Alliance of American Football just 10 months ago. The AAF lasted just one season.
However, the AAF did not have the kind of broadcasting presence the XFL will have with two games per week on either FOX or Fox Sports 1 and another two games per week on either ABC or ESPN during the regular season.
If the XFL does not work out, it will not be because the games weren’t on television.
Here’s hoping that the very reasonably pricing of $20 for a ticket will draw football fans back to the Dome come February and March to see the new BattleHawks and that St. Louis can prove it is very much a football town, in addition to a baseball and a hockey town.
That the Chiefs Don’t Take a Step Backward
Last year, all I asked of my Chiefs was that they win a divisional playoff game and make it to the conference championship, something the team had not done in more than 20 years.
The Chiefs did that and narrowly missed out on a chance to play in the final game of the year after a thrilling back-and-forth game with the New England Patriots that I’ll have fond memories of for the rest of my life. This despite Kansas City’s inability to stop the run or short slant passes all game long, and an offsides penalty negating what would have been a game-clinching interception thrown by Tom Brady in the closing minutes.
This year, I’m once again asking only that the Chiefs be one of the final four teams left standing. Without home field advantage this year, that will mean a home playoff win in the divisional round in a likely rematch with New England.
Then, to go beyond the level Kansas City reached last year, that would then likely mean having to go on the road and win at Baltimore against the Ravens in the AFC title game.
With the Kansas City offense as potent as ever and the defense finally coming together, having showed up big in a 23-16 win at New England in Week 14 and then not allowing a touchdown in either Weeks 15 or 16 against the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears, that seems like a more than reasonable ask. The Chiefs also stymied breakout Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson for the first half back in Week 3 and ended up winning that game, 33-28, despite KC quarterback Patrick Mahomes playing through a high-ankle sprain.
Of course, seeing Mahomes and company hoisting the Lombardi Trophy on Groundhog Day would not be an unwelcome sight. I’m just not quite ready to set that as the expectation. I’d still be happy enough again this season with just getting close.
That the Cardinals Make It to Another October
As we’ve seen, anything can happen for your team in October, so long as they make it there.
With the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers still having the ability to contend, and the Cincinnati Reds diligently working to add the right pieces to compete at that same level, the race for the National League Central division title could be just as close in 2020 as it was in 2019, if not more so.
It’s been several years now since the Cardinals were able to dominate the division outright and even in some of those yeas, most notably 2004, being the dominant team all season long didn’t necessarily mean a parade at the end of the year.
It was years where the Cardinals were all but counted out and squeezed into the playoffs on the very last day of the season in 2006 and 2011 that the October magic actually happened.
Cardinals fans manage to walk a tightrope between having high expectations for the club and not becoming jaded and deeming an entire season a failure if it doesn’t end with a pennant and a World Series trophy, like those in New York.
Just being there in the postseason is often enough for it to be a good year for the club because we know that any time the Cardinals are in it, they can win it, even when it is least expected.
Many of the faces from those two championship runs in 2006 and 2011 are gone, but some still remain.
This could be the final season for pitcher Adam Wainwright, who is back with the Cardinals on a one-year contract for the second season in a row. He and catcher Yadier Molina are the final two holdovers from the 2006 season. Molina is similarly in the final year of his contract, though his announcement of plans to continue playing beyond 2020 is definitely something for Cardinals fans to be thankful for.
While the team doesn’t have many players left who were a part of the club the last time it won a championship, several others remain who have multiple playoff runs to draw experience from and that’s something that can always make a team dangerous when October arrives.
Surviving the regular season is rarely, if ever, a given with 162 games over the course of six months, but if this roster can make it that far, it might just be due to deliver another magical run.