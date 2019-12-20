Holiday Brings New Records
The holiday season has seen Saint Nick place records under the tree for many of those that must have found themselves on the National Football League’s nice list this week.
For those watching Monday Night Football this week as the New Orleans Saints thrashed the Indianapolis Colts, you’re already aware of Saints quarterback Drew Brees eclipsing former Colts and Denver Broncos star Peyton Manning for the most career passing touchdowns in NFL history.
Manning tossed for 539 career scores during a career that spanned from 1998-2015.
Four years later, his career mark has already been surpassed.
What’s crazy is that not one, but two, quarterbacks have been pursing the record this season. If Brees had not broken the record Monday, either he or the New England Patriots’ Tom Brady likely would have next week.
Following Sunday’s 34-13 win at Cincinnati, in which Brady threw for two scores, he ended the week one behind Manning at 538.
Brees entered Monday night with 537. In a performance that epitomized the nearly unfathomable accuracy Brees has displayed since relocating to New Orleans from the then San Diego Chargers in 2006, the Saints’ signal caller completed 29-30 passes on the night and threw for four touchdowns.
In setting the career passing touchdown record, he also set what is recognized as a new single game record for completion percentage.
It doesn’t get more at the top of your game than that.
Now though, the race is not over. The career passing touchdown record could theoretically change hands between Brees and Brady on any given week for the rest of the season, the rest of their careers even. The record could even be passed back and forth from moment to moment if the two players are involved in games with starting times that line up.
It all makes for great theater.
The closest comparison that comes to mind for the situation is the 1998 home run chase where Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa pursued Roger Maris’ single season home run record, and then once it was surpassed pursed each other.
But that record chase concluded at the end of that year’s baseball season. This chase between Brees and Brady won’t be finished for certain until one of them retires.
In other record-setting news, the Kansas City Chiefs set a few records of their own Sunday, playing in the snow against the Denver Broncos.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce set two, becoming the first tight end in league history to compile four consecutive seasons with 1,000 or more receiving yard and also surpassing the mark for most receiving yards at the tight end position through the player’s first seven seasons with 6,367.
Kicker Harrison Butker joined in as well, setting an NFL record for most points scored by any player in their first three seasons with 411.
Prior to that, on Thursday night, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson surpassed former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick for most rushing yards at the position in a single season. Jackson is up to 1,103 rushing yards on the season, which ranks eighth in the league overall.
The closest quarterback to Jackson on that list this season is Arizona Cardinals rookie Kyler Murray with 504.
Other gifts bestowed by the jolly-old-elf thus far have included playoff spots for various teams around the league.
With two weeks remaining in the season, eight of the 12 teams that will be advancing to the postseason have been determined.
In the AFC, the Chiefs (10-4) and Ravens (12-2) have both clinched their respective divisions. The Patriots (11-3) hold a one-game lead on the Buffalo Bills (10-4) in the AFC East and both teams are assured a place in the postseason, but either one could still win the division title.
As a Chiefs fan, I feel compelled to place a reminder here that Kansas City has already beaten both the Ravens and Patriots this season.
The AFC South could still either go to the Houston Texans (9-5) or the Tennessee Titans (8-6) and the second wildcard spot could go to either whichever team misses out in the South or to the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6).
The Oakland Raiders (6-8), Cleveland Browns (6-8) and Colts (6-8) are all technically still in contention but another win by either the Steelers or Titans eliminates them all.
In the NFC, the Saints (11-3) are the only team to lock up their division, but the West’s Seattle Seahawks (11-3) and San Francisco 49ers (11-3) and the North’s Green Bay Packers (11-3) have all clinched spots.
The Minnesota Vikings (10-4) are one game behind the Packers in the North and need one more win to clinch at least a wildcard position.
The Los Angeles Rams (8-6) are the only team that could take the wildcard from the Vikings.
The spot that’s most up for grabs will be whichever team gets the No. 4 seed in the NFC, which will be whichever team wins the NFC East.
The race comes down to the Dallas Cowboys (7-7) and the Philadelphia Eagles (7-7), who happen to be playing each other in Week 16.
If the Cowboys win on Sunday, they clinch the title by virtue of sweeping the season series with the Eagles. However, if the Eagles win, the Cowboys could still come back and take the division in Week 17 if the Eagles don’t also beat the New York Giants in the season finale.