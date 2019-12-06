What a weekend.
There was plenty to keep high school athletics fans occupied over the Thanksgiving break, even if they weren’t out hunting for the latest shopping deals.
Friday night brought a packed house to Ray DeGreeff Gymnasium for the second round of St. Francis Borgia Regional’s annual Turkey Tournament.
With three area teams in the championship semifinals, a large turnout was to be expected, but there was little room to be found in the stands and even less to be had in the parking lots as fans turned up in force to witness the first showdown between Washington and Borgia at the event since the two teams met for the tournament title in 2013.
Pacific was pitted against Ft. Zumwalt North in the night’s second semifinal contest.
All three area teams packed in fans to create a great atmosphere for high school basketball with Washington ultimately being the only Franklin County team to advance to play for the championship.
Washington knocked off the host team, which also happened to be the defending champions of the tournament and the No. 1 seed.
Pacific meanwhile saw its run of consecutive appearances in the championship game ended by the Panthers, which are led by Head Coach Mike Uffmann, a Washington High graduate.
Uffmann’s squad started on a 15-0 run in the first quarter from which the Indians were unable to recover despite a great fan turnout that helped Pacific capture the tournament’s spirit award this season.
After that night, my Saturday began with a road trip to Columbia for two Show Me Bowl games.
While I didn’t particularly have any rooting interest in any of the four teams playing Saturday on Faurot Field at the University of Missouri’s Memorial Stadium, this was my first trip to see a state championship football game.
Up in the Northeast corner of the state where I grew up, 8-man football is starting to take root.
If you’ve never seen an 8-Man football game, take away two down linemen and one other player off the field, move the sidelines inward to the numbers and move the goal lines out to the 10-yard-line and it otherwise plays much the same.
The 8-man game has long been confined primarily to the Northwest region of the state with only one team currently being fielded east of Sedalia.
That one team is North Shelby, a former conference rival of mine when I was playing 11-man high school football at Knox County.
North Shelby dropped form 11-man football to the 8-man version in 2016, making this the fourth season for the Raiders with three fewer players on the field.
Starting in 2020, there will be two 8-man teams in the northeast corner of the state after another former conference rival from my playing days, Schuyler County, announced a week before Thanksgiving that they would also make the move to the 8-man game next season.
That will make a total of 28 8-man teams in the state next year.
Since North Shelby had moved to 8-man, my father had talked about wanting to one day see a game. So this year, that’s what we did as we went and witnessed Mound City, co-oping its team with the town of Craig, defeat Southwest, located in the Livingston County town of Ludlow, 82-46.
The game packed an insane amount of long offensive plays as the primary key seemed to be getting your best athlete anywhere out on the edge of the field and letting them try to juke their way around any defenders that can keep pace with them.
While the scoring can in some cases get out of hand, as it did in this game Saturday, that isn’t always the case. In the 2018 state championship game, Mound City was able to squeeze by Worth County in a much more down to earth score of 36-32.
Moundy City posted typically somewhere from 35-50 points per game this season with a high of 62 before Saturday’s 82-point outburst.
It’s an interesting sport to watch at least once and I know multiple teams in the rural northeast part of the state are tempted to make the move due to lower turnout for the programs. The only downside would be the amount of travel as North Shelby has had to travel nearly all the way to Kansas for the bulk of its away games this season.
Currently, MSHSAA will only allow schools with an enrollment of 150 or less to compete in the 8-man version of the game.
After witnessing that track meet of a game, Dad and I decided to stick around for the Class 6 championship game between undefeated teams from Joplin and DeSmet.
Another Washington alumnus, Curtis Jasper, leads Joplin and for much of the first half his Eagles seemed like the superior team. DeSmet seemed to have drive after drive stall deep in Joplin territory in the first half as the Eagles built up a 20-7 lead.
DeSmet was able to sneak in another score just before the half to make it 20-14 at the break.
The third quarter was a defensive slugfest with neither team able to change the status quo before the final period. However, five seconds into the fourth quarter, DeSmet was able to get its first lead of the game and roll on to three unanswered touchdowns in the final period for the win and the championship.
From there, it was a race back to town for me to cover Washington against Ft. Zumwalt North in the Turkey Tournament championship where the Blue Jays hoisted the tournament trophy for the first time in six seasons.
The Blue Jays are making waves at 3-0, much like Washington’s football team did with its start to the fall season.
Grant Young’s team has built experience through last season and now has a team in place loaded with 11 juniors on the roster and two seniors, meaning both this season and next are looking bright for the Blue Jays.
Washington will join Borgia and Pacific in what promises to be another exciting tournament in February to decide who advances from Class 4 District 4.
The Blue Jays move down from Class 5 to Class 4 for the first time since the state went to five classes just shy of two decades ago, landing in a district with the Knights and Indians as well as Priory, Rockwood Summit and Westminster Christian Academy.
A host for that tournament has not yet been announced.